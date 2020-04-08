© Piksel Dreamstime.com

Tachyum opens new EU headquarters in Slovakia

The semiconductor startup has opened a new European Union headquarters to address the regional needs of its growing number of customers, partners, vendors throughout the EU.

Tachyum's newest facilities will offer the company a foothold in the European marketplace as well as enabling it to leverage the technological expertise of its Slovakian employees as work progresses on deploying its flagship Prodigy Universal Processor Chip. Tachyum’s new Slovakian-based facility comprise 7'000 square feet office space capable of accommodating 50 people, an internal datacenter, laboratory and a supercomputer reference design site. Tachyum also says that it is still on the lookout for highly qualified full-time engineers and scientists in the fields of advanced compiler design and chip performance optimisation to this regional headquarters. “Our new Slovakian headquarters was needed to accommodate our growing workforce and represents our entry into the next successful phase of operations,” says Dr. Radoslav Danilak, Tachyum founder and CEO, in a press release. “Slovakia is not only dear to my heart but continues to be a center of excellence throughout Europe in terms of economic opportunities and quality of engineers available who can help us deliver Prodigy to the world. Having a state-of-the-art workplace available to our team ensures that they are able to utilize a full suite of development tools and resources at the ready to ensure Prodigy’s success in the modern IT infrastructure.” Prodigy, the company’s 64-core flagship product, is scheduled for high-rate production in 2021. The company states that it outperforms the fastest Xeon processors at 10x lower power (core vs. core) on data center workloads, as well as outperforming NVIDIA’s fastest GPU on neural net AI training and inference. Due to its high computational density and I/O bandwidth, networks of Prodigy processors comprising just 125 HPC racks, can deliver an ExaFLOPS (a billion, billion floating point operations per second) of capacity. Since Prodigy can seamlessly and dynamically switch from data center workloads to AI or HPC workloads, unused servers can be powered up, on demand, as ad hoc AI or HPC networks – CAPEX free, since the servers themselves are already purchased.