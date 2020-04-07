© America II

America II: 'we remain open for business'

The situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, and doing so rapidly. Globally we’re seeing nations and governments react with recommendations and restrictions to movement and business operations – and companies are reacting.

Electronics components distributor, America II, says that its offices and employees worldwide have refined and accelerated its business continuity plans as well. In an update CEO, Frank Cavallaro, says that the company has based on the specific situation for each office location, the job content, and the respective local government recommendations, directed a portion of our global workforce to work remotely. As a distributor of electronics components the company is an integral of the supply chain for the manufacturers of medical equipment. The company is currently continuing with its “essential” operations while balancing the maintenance of critical infrastructure business functions with COVID-19 precautions. “By following the regional guidelines set for each of our global offices and distribution centers, we remain open for business as we support the essential and critical needs of our customers. Our global workforce continues to maintain the practice of social distancing in our distribution centers, and we have successfully transitioned to working remotely wherever applicable,” the CEO writes.