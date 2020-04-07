© Schurter

Schurter updates on the impact of COVID-19

Continued travel restrictions, the shut-down of borders and whole cities and other similar events have created unanticipated labour, logistics and material shortages throughout the world.

Ralph Müller, CEO of the Schurter Group, writes in an update that the current ongoing – and further developing – situation may affect Schurters ability to deliver products on time. The company has, as most other, the health and security of its employees as a priority. “For this reason, Schurter adheres to the country-specific recommendations and guidelines set by the Health authorities. We listen to the needs of our employees and align our Group companies to their requirements. Nevertheless, actions have been taken to protect our employees globally,” the CEO writes. He continues to detail how the situation looks for the company within the different regions where it operates. Many countries within Europe are implementing border controls and limiting movement. However, Schurter’s manufacturing sites are still operational, although experiencing an increase in absenteeism. The company’s global transportation and logistics team is working closely with the manufacturing sites regarding moving of goods. The CEO states that t present, the company’s European manufacturing locations remain operational and production is on the slightly reduced level of approximetly 80%. And despite the lock down in Italy, Schurter Electronics S.p.A. is still operational because parts of the Schurter products are delivered to the medical industry where there is currently, and rather self explanatory, a high demand. In China the company’s production facilities are up and running at a capacity of over 90%. The greatest challenge now according to the CEO, is the procurement of semi-finished parts. W On 24th March 2020, the Prime Minister of India decided to completely lock down India for 21 days (a period which will go on until April 15, 2020). The CEO says that within the APAC-region there might occur delays due to limited freight shipments. For the time being, deliveries of Schurter products from the Swiss headquarters have been secured. Several states and counties across the US have issued enhanced measures to restrict the movement of people and to close certain types of businesses. At this current time, Schurter says that it can ensure the operation. Delays may however occur due to limited freight shipments.