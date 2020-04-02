© Kyoto Semiconductor

Kyoto Semiconductor names new president and CEO

As of April 1, 2020, the company has announced that a new management system will begin, with Tsuneo Takahashi set to become its new President and CEO.

Tsuneo Takahashi has been involved in the semiconductor business for roughly forty years. Throughout his lengthy career, he has served as an executive for multiple global-scale semiconductor manufacturers, including Intel Japan, where he was a director, Freescale Semiconductor Japan, where he was company president, and Renesas Electronics Corp., where he was an Executive Vice President and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. He joined Kyoto Semiconductor as a director in January of 2020. “Kyoto Semiconductor’s products are positioned as critically strategic core components for 5G and IoT technologies. Both the 5G and IoT markets are poised for explosive growth, and the strategy for Kyoto Semiconductor will therefore be to build on our world-standard technologies and to lead the industry with optical device solutions that have grown from Japanese quality and our attention to production detail. I will be able to take advantage of my marketing and management experiences within the semiconductor industry to offer Kyoto Semiconductor’s products to a wider range of customers and to offer a more diverse range of solutions,” says Mr. Takahashi in a press release.