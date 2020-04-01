© kentoh dreamstime.com

Analog Devices prioritises the medical field during pandemic

Analog Devices, Inc. has taken a series of actions to support the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic by expediting production of its healthcare technologies that can help fight the outbreak.

These include critical measurement and control technologies that are used in medical equipment essential for diagnostics and treatment for COVID-19 patients, such as ventilators, respirators, diagnostic test systems, infusion pumps, patient monitors as well as in imaging systems, such as CT scanners and digital x-ray. “ADI is committed to doing everything we can to ensure supply and expedite shipments of our healthcare products that populate the critical medical equipment being used in the front line of the fight against COVID-19. We are also leveraging our domain expertise in partnership with biosensor companies, research hospitals and the international Open Source Ventilator project to deliver breakthrough technology and provide design assistance where it is needed most,” says Vincent Roche, President and CEO, in a press release. To address the increased needs of its healthcare customers, ADI says it is analysing its order backlog daily to identify and prioritise customers who are manufacturers of critical medical equipment as the supply environment becomes increasingly difficult for them. The company is also dedicating manufacturing lines to increase production of healthcare components to meet the higher demand for these products from healthcare customers. ADI is also working with local governments worldwide to ensure that its facilities or subcontractors’ facilities remain in operation so they can continue producing this essential healthcare technology.