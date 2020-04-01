© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Autec Power Systems & New Yorker Electronics inks agreement

Autec Power Systems, a provider of custom power supplies, high-efficiency LED Drivers, switching power supplies and power management products, has signed accredited distributor New Yorker Electronics to a new distribution pact.

Autec’s medical-grade power supplies are available in models suitable for powering respiratory ventilators, patient monitoring devices, as well as diagnostic and testing machines for assisting those delivering front-line care to patients being treated for the coronavirus (COVID-19). And its newest distributor, New Yorker Electronics, is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of electronic components. “Like Autec, we also have a rich history of service in the medical industry, having supplied certified components throughout the industry for many years. With our industry contacts and insights, our new partnership is naturally compatible,” says Barry Slivka, president of New Yorker Electronics, in a press release. “For customers in all industries,” he added, “this relationship means world-renowned quality components distributed by a highly qualified supplier with decades of experience,” he added. New Yorker Electronic’s Power Supply product solutions are now enhanced by Autec’s wide range of products in this category. Autec Power Systems offers AC-DC, DC-DC, Constant Current, Constant Power and Constant Power/Voltage options for its line of Power Supplies. “We are pleased to be aligned with the New Yorker Electronics team and look forward to supporting the power supply needs of their diverse customer base,” adds Moshe Cohen, CEO of Autec Power Systems. As a franchise distributor, New Yorker Electronics will supply Autec Power Solutions’ full line of Wall Mount and Desktop Adapters, LED Drivers, AutecFLEX High Power Density PSUs as well as Primary, Coin Cell and Rechargeable Battery solutions.