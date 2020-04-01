© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com Business | April 01, 2020
Autec Power Systems & New Yorker Electronics inks agreement
Autec Power Systems, a provider of custom power supplies, high-efficiency LED Drivers, switching power supplies and power management products, has signed accredited distributor New Yorker Electronics to a new distribution pact.
Autec’s medical-grade power supplies are available in models suitable for powering respiratory ventilators, patient monitoring devices, as well as diagnostic and testing machines for assisting those delivering front-line care to patients being treated for the coronavirus (COVID-19). And its newest distributor, New Yorker Electronics, is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of electronic components. “Like Autec, we also have a rich history of service in the medical industry, having supplied certified components throughout the industry for many years. With our industry contacts and insights, our new partnership is naturally compatible,” says Barry Slivka, president of New Yorker Electronics, in a press release. “For customers in all industries,” he added, “this relationship means world-renowned quality components distributed by a highly qualified supplier with decades of experience,” he added. New Yorker Electronic’s Power Supply product solutions are now enhanced by Autec’s wide range of products in this category. Autec Power Systems offers AC-DC, DC-DC, Constant Current, Constant Power and Constant Power/Voltage options for its line of Power Supplies. “We are pleased to be aligned with the New Yorker Electronics team and look forward to supporting the power supply needs of their diverse customer base,” adds Moshe Cohen, CEO of Autec Power Systems. As a franchise distributor, New Yorker Electronics will supply Autec Power Solutions’ full line of Wall Mount and Desktop Adapters, LED Drivers, AutecFLEX High Power Density PSUs as well as Primary, Coin Cell and Rechargeable Battery solutions.
MagnaChip Semiconductor to sell its foundry business and Fab 4 MagnaChip Semiconductor says that certain of its wholly-owned subsidiaries have entered into a definitive agreement to sell the company's Foundry Services Group and the factory in Cheongju (Fab 4), the larger of the company's two 8" manufacturing facilities.
Singulus Technologies temporarily reduces business operation Against the backdrop of the current situation related to the spread of COVID-19 and the resulting restrictions in private and business lives, Singulus Technologies is implementing short-time work at two of its German sites.
Kyocera to acquire Japan-based Showa Optronics Kyocera Corporation has entered into a share transfer agreement with NEC Corporation on March 25, 2020 to acquire all of NEC’s shares in Showa Optronics Co., Ltd., an optical components manufacturer.
Analog Devices withdraws second quarter outlook The economic and social effects caused by COVID-19 are currently creating supply chain disruption and uncertainty around future demand.
Movement control order restricts production for Renesas in Malaysia Due to a Movement Control Order announced by the Malaysian government, Renesas three production sites located in the country temporarily halted productions from March 18, 2020.
TTI remains operational during COVID-19 pandemic TTI, Inc. says it remains open following the guidelines mandated by local and federal governments during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, with precautions in place to safeguard employees’ health.
Nokia completes acquisition of Elenion Technologies Nokia says it has completed its acquisition of U.S.-based supplier of silicon photonics technology, Elenion Technologies.
Nexperia CEO Frans Scheper retiring On March 24, 2020, Nexperia announced that CEO Frans Scheper has decided to take early retirement and will step down as Nexperia CEO and Management Board Member per March 25, 2020.
Intellitronix seeing interest from Ford Ohio-based Intellitronix Corporation, a subsidiary of US Lighting Group, has been invited by the Ford Motor Company to submit a proposal to design and manufacture an automotive electronics component for one of the automaker’s upcoming vehicles.
NEXT Biometrics receives additional order from government program in India NEXT Biometrics has received an additional order for UIDAI and STQC certified fingerprint biometric readers in India valued at USD 360,000. The customer has provided a 20% upfront payment and the readers have been delivered to the customer.
Elmos is planning short-time work Because of the global corona pandemic, Elmos Semiconductor AG is planning to introduce short-time work of up to 50%.
paragon reacts to production stoppages by carmakers paragon is set to take immediate action in response to moves by automotive manufacturers closing down their plants. The company is now reducing production at its automotive manufacturing sites in Germany to a minimum for the time being.
STMicro to temporarily cut 50% of French production The semiconductor company has reportedly agreed to temporarily reduce its production in France by up to 50% as the company works to stymie the spread of COVID-19.
The Infineon site in Villach is growing Infineon’s investment in a new automated chip factory and a research building at its site in Villach is making progress.
Panasonic eyes multi-use potential for PanaCIM Panasonic, in their push more deeply into smart manufacturing solutions, has partnered with MiR and Inovaxe to develop a handy helper: the PanaCIM Solutions Ecosystem.
Rutronik & Gowin inks distribution agreement for EMEA and NA Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH is expanding its portfolio to include the Gowin Semiconductor Corp. product range.
Autotalks’ global V2X solution passes dual-band Wi-Fi pre-certification V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) communication solutions provider, Autotalks, has successfully completed Wi-Fi 5 pre-certification for its evaluation kit based on its 2nd generation V2X chipset.
First Sensor names new CFO First Sensor AG has appointed Marcus Resch as the Chief Financial Officer of First Sensor AG effective March 14, 2020, for a period of three years.Load more news