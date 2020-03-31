Diodes / Lite-on deal gets green light from Taiwan

Diodes Incorporated has received approval from the Taiwanese regulatory authorities for its preciously announced acquisition of Lite-On Semiconductor.

Diodes Incorporated says that it has received all required regulatory approvals from the Taiwan authorities for its proposed acquisition of Lite-On Semiconductor, which includes the Taiwan Fair Trade Commission (TFTC) approval and the Foreign Investment Approval (FIA) from the Investment Commission of the Ministry of Economic Affairs. In addition to the Taiwan regulatory approvals, Diodes says it continues to work closely with their advisors for the transaction, including Jones Day, to comply with all customary regulatory procedures in China. As stated previously, Diodes remains confident the transaction will close as planned once the final regulatory approvals have been secured.