© Kyocera Business | March 27, 2020
Kyocera to acquire Japan-based Showa Optronics
Kyocera Corporation has entered into a share transfer agreement with NEC Corporation on March 25, 2020 to acquire all of NEC’s shares in Showa Optronics Co., Ltd., an optical components manufacturer.
After the share transfer is completed, Kyocera will own 93.53% of SOC’s shares; SOC will begin operating as a subsidiary of Kyocera on June 1, 2020, under the name Kyocera Showa Optronics Co., Ltd. (KSO). Kyocera's optical components business has been engaged in producing diversified lenses in small to large diameters from a wide variety of materials. The products have been used in various fields, including automotive, office and factory automation equipment, and medical equipment, since Kyocera entered this business in 1983. In 2016, Kyocera expanded this business by acquiring Japan-based Melles Griot KK, a manufacturer of large-diameter and high-precision lenses for factory automation equipment. The company is expanding its production capabilities to meet rising demand. SOC, which has been operating since 1954, has targeted high-value-added markets including space-related products, semiconductor manufacturing equipment (such as exposure equipment), and medical equipment for DNA analysis, using its core technologies of ultra-high-precision lens polishing, high-proof and low-loss film formation, and lasers with outstanding stability. In acquiring SOC as a subsidiary, Kyocera aims to become a leading optical components company by expanding its new product offerings in the laser market, maximizing synergies through both companies’ combined technologies, and utilising its worldwide sales network and production facilities to further expand its optical components businesses.
Singulus Technologies temporarily reduces business operation Against the backdrop of the current situation related to the spread of COVID-19 and the resulting restrictions in private and business lives, Singulus Technologies is implementing short-time work at two of its German sites.
Analog Devices withdraws second quarter outlook The economic and social effects caused by COVID-19 are currently creating supply chain disruption and uncertainty around future demand.
Movement control order restricts production for Renesas in Malaysia Due to a Movement Control Order announced by the Malaysian government, Renesas three production sites located in the country temporarily halted productions from March 18, 2020.
TTI remains operational during COVID-19 pandemic TTI, Inc. says it remains open following the guidelines mandated by local and federal governments during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, with precautions in place to safeguard employees’ health.
Nokia completes acquisition of Elenion Technologies Nokia says it has completed its acquisition of U.S.-based supplier of silicon photonics technology, Elenion Technologies.
Nexperia CEO Frans Scheper retiring On March 24, 2020, Nexperia announced that CEO Frans Scheper has decided to take early retirement and will step down as Nexperia CEO and Management Board Member per March 25, 2020.
Intellitronix seeing interest from Ford Ohio-based Intellitronix Corporation, a subsidiary of US Lighting Group, has been invited by the Ford Motor Company to submit a proposal to design and manufacture an automotive electronics component for one of the automaker’s upcoming vehicles.
NEXT Biometrics receives additional order from government program in India NEXT Biometrics has received an additional order for UIDAI and STQC certified fingerprint biometric readers in India valued at USD 360,000. The customer has provided a 20% upfront payment and the readers have been delivered to the customer.
Elmos is planning short-time work Because of the global corona pandemic, Elmos Semiconductor AG is planning to introduce short-time work of up to 50%.
paragon reacts to production stoppages by carmakers paragon is set to take immediate action in response to moves by automotive manufacturers closing down their plants. The company is now reducing production at its automotive manufacturing sites in Germany to a minimum for the time being.
STMicro to temporarily cut 50% of French production The semiconductor company has reportedly agreed to temporarily reduce its production in France by up to 50% as the company works to stymie the spread of COVID-19.
The Infineon site in Villach is growing Infineon’s investment in a new automated chip factory and a research building at its site in Villach is making progress.
Panasonic eyes multi-use potential for PanaCIM Panasonic, in their push more deeply into smart manufacturing solutions, has partnered with MiR and Inovaxe to develop a handy helper: the PanaCIM Solutions Ecosystem.
Rutronik & Gowin inks distribution agreement for EMEA and NA Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH is expanding its portfolio to include the Gowin Semiconductor Corp. product range.
Autotalks’ global V2X solution passes dual-band Wi-Fi pre-certification V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) communication solutions provider, Autotalks, has successfully completed Wi-Fi 5 pre-certification for its evaluation kit based on its 2nd generation V2X chipset.
First Sensor names new CFO First Sensor AG has appointed Marcus Resch as the Chief Financial Officer of First Sensor AG effective March 14, 2020, for a period of three years.
TE Connectivity acquires majority share of First Sensor TE Connectivity has completed its public takeover of Berlin-based First Sensor AG. TE now holds 71.87% shares of the German company.
Jenoptik invests in Japan and takes over JV completely Jenoptik acquires the remaining 33.42% of the shares in Jenoptik Japan Co. Ltd. from its joint venture partner Kantum Ushikata Mfg. Co., Ltd. and thus transfers the joint venture to a wholly owned group subsidiary.
Advantech Europe’s office in Milan will remain closed The company says that its Milan office will remain closed as a result of latest developments in Italy; the Advantech IT office is also closed but people are working from home in the interim.Load more news