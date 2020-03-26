© TTI

TTI remains operational during COVID-19 pandemic

TTI, Inc. says it remains open following the guidelines mandated by local and federal governments during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, with precautions in place to safeguard employees’ health.

Don Akery, President, TTI Americas, says that the Americas Distribution Center in Fort Worth, Texas, and warehouses in the Americas, Europe and Asia are fully operational. “We are receiving incoming shipments from our suppliers and sending shipments out to customers. Our leadership team is monitoring the COVID19 coronavirus outbreak and its potential impacts on the industry,” Akery says in a press release. To ensure employees’ safety, additional preventive measures have been put in place, including site visit and entry restrictions, as well as staggered staffing schedules to stop the potential spread of the disease within company locations. TTI has also implemented international and domestic travel bans until April 30, 2020.