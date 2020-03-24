Yang Yan takes over as new president of Ionix Technology

Ionix Technology has appointed Mr. Yang Yan as the Company’s President and Treasurer, effective March 16, 2020.

Mr. Shuyu Li resigned as President and Treasurer and the Board of Directors reappointed Mr. Li as Director of Overseas Business of the Company. Mr. Yang Yan joined Ionix Technology, Inc. as vice-president of the Company in October 2016, mainly responsible for asset restructuring, mergers, investment and financing, and other business activities. From April 2003 to December 2006, he served as the manager of the Finance Department in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Dalian Xigang Branch, mainly responsible for the international settlement business. From March 2007 to October 2016, he served as the general manager of Dalian Huanyu Venture Capital Ltd., mainly responsible for investment and financing business. Mr. Yan holds a Bachelor's Degree in International Finance from Dongbei University of Finance and Economics. “During his three years as Vice President, Mr. Yan has provided broad leadership across the Company and led numerous strategic initiatives,” said Mr. Cheng Li, Chairman and CEO of Ionix Technology. “His background in both domestic and international financial market makes him a good fit for this position as we uplist to a National Exchange.”