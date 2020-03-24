© Elmos

Elmos is planning short-time work

Because of the global corona pandemic, Elmos Semiconductor AG is planning to introduce short-time work of up to 50%.

Initially this will concern only certain areas in production. The most recent announcements of numerous car manufacturers on plant shutdowns have the effect that demand is also becoming more uncertain for Elmos and is going down in part, the company sates in a press release. Elmos says it has been taking extensive preventive measures for several weeks now, involving all business divisions. For example, several hundred employees are working from home, there are strict travel restrictions, and entry screenings are being conducted. The primary objective is the protection of the health of the staff and all other people involved. The measures taken also aim at maintaining ongoing operations as far as is appropriate and at safeguarding the completion of development projects on schedule. The company says that the financial effects of the corona pandemic cannot be quantified at present.