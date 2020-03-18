© Autotalks

Autotalks’ global V2X solution passes dual-band Wi-Fi pre-certification

V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) communication solutions provider, Autotalks, has successfully completed Wi-Fi 5 pre-certification for its evaluation kit based on its 2nd generation V2X chipset.

The dual-mode (DSRC and C-V2X) chipset recently achieved this milestone for its dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz) supporting standards 802.11a/b/g/n/ac. Testing was done by an authorised test laboratory of the Wi-Fi Alliance, using Autotalks evaluation kits, a press release states. As automakers increasingly embed V2X units in the vehicles’ TCU (Telematics Control Unit), the addition of out-of-vehicle Wi-Fi functionality to Autotalks’ V2X chipset can facilitate a range of out of vehicle connectivity services. These include mobile data offloading, diagnostic services, public hotspot access, over-the-air updates, self-parking and electric vehicle wireless charging communication using the V2X external antennas, for increasing the range of out-of-vehicle WiFi. Following DSRC certification in the US and C-V2X conformance testing in China, this Wi-Fi pre-certification demonstrates Autotalks’ ability to provide a one-stop chipset for the connected car, enabling both safety and advanced service use cases. Autotalks’ says that the automotive qualified chipsets have been selected for mass production DSRC and C-V2X projects by global OEMs and Tier1s, without going into further details naming specific companies. “We are pleased to achieve this milestone, which fortifies our position as a global chipset provider for automotive connectivity platforms,” says Amos Freund, Autotalks’ VP for Research and Development, in the press release. “as more and more OEMs embrace V2X into their connectivity platforms we strive to deliver the most value per chipset and accelerate the deployment of this life-saving technology. “