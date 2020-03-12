© First Sensor

TE Connectivity acquires majority share of First Sensor

TE Connectivity has completed its public takeover of Berlin-based First Sensor AG. TE now holds 71.87% shares of the German company.

First Sensor, founded as a technology start-up in the early 1990s, and is today a global player in sensor technology. With its expertise in chip design and production, as well as microelectronic packaging, it develops and produces standard sensors and customer-specific sensor solutions in the fields of photonics, pressure and advanced electronics for applications within the industrial, medical and transportation markets. The company has six German locations along with development, production and sales sites in the USA, Canada, China, the Netherlands, Great Britain, France, Sweden and Denmark, along with a worldwide partner network, which will now the accessible for TE. In combining the First Sensor and TE portfolios, TE will be able to offer an even broader product base, including sensors, connectors and systems plus enhanced capabilities, that supports the growth strategy of TE's sensors business and TE Connectivity as a whole. First Sensor provides market expansion opportunity with optical sensing applications for industrial, heavy truck and auto applications. "The business combination with First Sensor is yet another milestone in TE Connectivity's commitment to being a leader in the sensor space and continuing to provide customers with a high level of product innovation and service," says John Mitchell, senior vice president and general manager of TE's sensors business, in a press release. "The First Sensor team's capabilities, as well as their products, strongly align with the markets we serve and create greater opportunity to serve our customers."