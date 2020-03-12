© Jenoptik

Jenoptik invests in Japan and takes over JV completely

Jenoptik acquires the remaining 33.42% of the shares in Jenoptik Japan Co. Ltd. from its joint venture partner Kantum Ushikata Mfg. Co., Ltd. and thus transfers the joint venture to a wholly owned group subsidiary.

Jenoptik Japan, based in Yokohama, has ten employees and generates sales in the single-digit million euro range. The company was founded in 2005 as a joint venture between Kantum and Jenoptik and initially started as a sales company for diode lasers. The current business of Jenoptik Japan comprises photonic components, systems and machines from Jenoptik – in addition to diode lasers, above all laser systems, optics and industrial measurement technology. “Japan is a strategically very important market for our internationalization. We can build on a good foundation and advance the further development in Japan. In the future, we will continue to invest primarily in our sales organization and our footprint in Japan. We would like to thank our long-standing partner Kantum for the many years of joint partnership,” says Jenoptik President & CEO Stefan Traeger, in press release. With photonic technologies Jenoptik is focusing on OEM customers and system suppliers (Tier ones) with production facilities in and outside Japan and is further expanding its proximity to customers. Under the motto “More International” – the third pillar of Jenoptik’s Strategy 2022 besides “More Focus” and “More Innovation” – the photonic technology group is structuring and strengthening its international business and sees growth opportunities mainly in Asia. The two business partners have agreed not to disclose the purchase price of the shares.