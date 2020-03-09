© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com Business | March 09, 2020
Sensera inks distribution agreement with Braemac
IoT solutions provider, Sensera, has signed a worldwide distribution agreement with Braemac. Braemac’s global footprint and strong presence in the entire Pacific Rim region and especially Australia will further extend Sensera’s market coverage.
Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, Braemac has 21 offices worldwide, from its locations in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, China, Vietnam, Singapore, the UK, Canada and the USA. “Braemac is an expert in the Internet-of-Things (IoT) and wireless space; they represent leading brands in these sectors. Our portfolio of products and applications tightly aligns with their business focus and I’m looking forward to us working closely together,” says Ralph Schmitt, CEO of Sensera, in a press release. Kristen Pimpini, CEO of Braemac, adds, “Sensera’s leading-edge IoT technology will nicely complement our portfolio of products and enable us to strengthen our range of IoT and sensor-based solutions. This will provide our existing customers with more capabilities, and certainly promises new growth opportunities for Braemac as well.” The distribution agreement covers the entire range of Sensera’s products, including those of its subsidiary, nanotron Technologies. Sensera is a designer and manufacturer of end-to-end sensor solutions and services for the industrial IoT market.
Infineon and Cypress merger cleared in the US On 9 March 2020, the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) concluded its review of the planned acquisition of Cypress Semiconductor by Infineon Technologies.
STMicro says it is not required to close any of its Italian sites In light of the continuing spread of the COVID-19 virus, STMicroelectronics has issued a statement on its measures against the virus in Norther Italy.
Precogs to bring SVI's sourcing into the future Thai EMS service provider SVI has partnered with Paris-based startup Precogs to improve their competitiveness by sourcing components via Precogs’ real-time marketplace platform.
NXP names the successor of Rick Clemmer NXP Semiconductors has unanimously nominated Kurt Sievers to be appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer. He will succeed Richard “Rick” Clemmer, who has led NXP since 2009.
Nokia, Intel to collaborate on 5G radio technology Nokia announced it will collaborate with Intel on silicon technology for Nokia’s 5G radio portfolio and cloud networks.
STMicro to acquire majority stake in GaN specialist Exagan The acquisition aims to accelerate ST’s GaN expertise, roadmap and business for high-frequency, high-power automotive, industrial and consumer applications.
Nokia and Marvell team up on 5G silicon technology Nokia and Marvell have announced a plan to co-develop leading 5G multi-RAT (radio access technology) silicon innovations, including multiple generations of custom silicon and infrastructure processors.
Elmos and Samsung launch foundry cooperation Elmos Semiconductor has signed a cooperation agreement with Samsung Electronics. The agreement covers the manufacturing of ICs on wafer level for automotive applications in Samsung’s facilities.
EV Group set up heterogeneous integration competence center The supplier of wafer bonding and lithography equipment for the MEMS, nanotechnology and semiconductor markets, has established the Heterogeneous Integration Competence Center, designed to assist customers in leveraging EVG's process solutions and expertise to enable new and enhanced products and applications.
SK Siltron completes acquisition of DuPont's SiC wafer division Semiconductor wafer maker, SK Siltron, has completed the acquisition of DuPont's Silicon Carbide Wafer (SiC Wafer) unit. The acquisition was decided through a board meeting in September and closed on February 29.
NXP updates revenue outlook due to potential impact from the Coronavirus NXP Semiconductors N.V. is updating its first quarter 2020 revenue guidance due to potential impacts from the novel coronavirus (COVID 19).
Graphcore secures additional $150 million in new capital Bristol-based pure-play machine intelligence AI processor company, Graphcore, has secured an additional USD 150 million in new capital.
Nexperia partners with Ricardo to develop GaN-based EV inverter design Nexperia has entered into a partnership with automotive engineering consulting company, Ricardo, to produce a technology demonstrator for an EV inverter based on gallium nitride (GaN) technology.
TSMC to hire thousands of new employees in 2020 The contract semiconductor manufacturer is reportedly planning to hire more than 4’000 new employees over the course of the year as it plans to develop high-end processes.
Elmos increases semiconductor sales by 7.7% in 2019 According to preliminary, unaudited figures, Elmos Semiconductor increased sales of the semiconductor business by 7.7% to EUR 273.4 million in 2019.
STAr expands via acquisition of Accel-RF Taiwanese company, STAr Technologies, announces that it is acquiring San Diego-based Accel-RF Instruments Corporation.
RoodMicrotec signs sales representative agreement with Cedar RoodMicrotec N.V., has appointed Cedar Technologies as sales representative for the Nordic countries, Poland, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.
GlobalFoundries & GlobalWafers sign MoU to increase capacity GlobalFoundries (GF) and GlobalWafers Co., Ltd. (GWC), have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop a long-term supply agreement for 300mm silicon-on-insulator (SOI) wafers.
Nichicon inks new sales partnership with ICEL Nichicon (America) Corporation has entered into a new partnership with Italian film capacitor manufacturer, ICEL. Nichicon will represent ICEL through sales and marketing efforts in the Americas.
Significant decline in sales in the German component distribution German component distribution shrinks by 20% in the fourth quarter of 2019, says the FBDi e.V.
Samsung starts mass production at new EUV manufacturing line Samsung Electronics’ new semiconductor fabrication line in Hwaseong, Korea, has begun mass production.
Avery Dennison invests in new factory in Brazil Avery Dennison is gearing up for future growth of RFID technology. Just months after signing a deal to acquire Smartrac's transponder division, the company announces the location of its next RFID manufacturing facility, its first in Brazil and fifth in the world.