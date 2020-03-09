© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

Sensera inks distribution agreement with Braemac

IoT solutions provider, Sensera, has signed a worldwide distribution agreement with Braemac. Braemac’s global footprint and strong presence in the entire Pacific Rim region and especially Australia will further extend Sensera’s market coverage.

Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, Braemac has 21 offices worldwide, from its locations in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, China, Vietnam, Singapore, the UK, Canada and the USA. “Braemac is an expert in the Internet-of-Things (IoT) and wireless space; they represent leading brands in these sectors. Our portfolio of products and applications tightly aligns with their business focus and I’m looking forward to us working closely together,” says Ralph Schmitt, CEO of Sensera, in a press release. Kristen Pimpini, CEO of Braemac, adds, “Sensera’s leading-edge IoT technology will nicely complement our portfolio of products and enable us to strengthen our range of IoT and sensor-based solutions. This will provide our existing customers with more capabilities, and certainly promises new growth opportunities for Braemac as well.” The distribution agreement covers the entire range of Sensera’s products, including those of its subsidiary, nanotron Technologies. Sensera is a designer and manufacturer of end-to-end sensor solutions and services for the industrial IoT market.