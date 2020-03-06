© NXP Business | March 06, 2020
NXP names the successor of Rick Clemmer
NXP Semiconductors has unanimously nominated Kurt Sievers to be appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer. He will succeed Richard “Rick” Clemmer, who has led NXP since 2009.
To ensure a smooth and seamless transition, Mr. Clemmer will remain a strategic advisor to NXP. “After a distinguished career establishing NXP as the world leader in Automotive semiconductor solutions, Kurt is the ideal candidate to become NXP’s next Chief Executive Officer. The Board and I believe Kurt has all of the requisite skills to lead NXP, and to drive the strategy that Rick, Kurt and the management team have developed over the past years,” said Sir Peter Bonfield, NXP Chairman of the Board, in a press release. Since September 2018 Sievers has been the President of NXP, with direct oversight and management of all the company’s business lines. He joined NXP in 1995, and rapidly moved through a series of Marketing & Sales, Product Definition & Development, Strategy and General Management leadership positions across a number of market segments. He has been a member of the executive management team since 2009. “The opportunity that lies ahead for NXP is significant, and the ability to lead the organization into its next chapter is deeply humbling and incredibly exciting,” says Kurt Sievers, NXP President. “Over the past decade, I have had the great pleasure and honor to work alongside Rick. He has been both an inspiring leader and a mentor in my career evolution.” “I have had the opportunity to work with and support Kurt’s growth and evolution at NXP over the last 11 years and am convinced he is the best leader to continue to take NXP into the next chapter of success focused on Customer Focused Passion to Win,” said Rick Clemmer, NXP Chief Executive Officer. “I am extremely proud of what we have been able to accomplish at NXP over the past 11 years while I had the privilege of leading this great company and look forward to continuing to serve as a strategic advisor.”
