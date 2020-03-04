© Nokia

Nokia and Marvell team up on 5G silicon technology

Nokia and Marvell have announced a plan to co-develop leading 5G multi-RAT (radio access technology) silicon innovations, including multiple generations of custom silicon and infrastructure processors.

The collaboration is focused on the development of a new generation of custom system-on-chip (SoC) and infrastructure processors combining Nokia’s differentiated wireless technology with Marvell’s industry-leading multi-core Arm processor platforms, a press release said. The new chipsets will be deployed in multiple building blocks of the Nokia AirScale radio access solution, as part of Nokia’s 5G “Powered by ReefShark” portfolio. The result is a reduction in size and power consumption while pumping up capacity and overall performance. Marvell’s Arm processor technology pulls from five previous generations, providing programmability and performance benefits to Nokia ReefShark chipsets. The two companies plan to continue working in tandem to address the complex needs of 5G NR, 5G NSA, 5G SA and other evolving standards. Nokia Mobile Networks President Tommi Uitto said, “This important announcement highlights our continued commitment to expanding the variety and utilization of ReefShark chipsets in our portfolio. This ensures that our 5G solutions are equipped to deliver best-in-class performance to our customers. As service providers continue to evolve their 5G plans and support growing traffic and new vertical services, the infrastructure and components must evolve rapidly. Adopting the latest advancements in silicon technology is a critical step to better serve our customers’ needs.” Matt Murphy, CEO and President of Marvell: “Marvell is excited and honored to partner with Nokia to enable next-generation solutions for 5G networks. Our platform of semiconductor solutions for data infrastructure in combination with Nokia’s technology and market leadership will enable wireless networks of the future to deliver on the promise of 5G and open a world of new business opportunities.”