© EV Group

EV Group set up heterogeneous integration competence center

The supplier of wafer bonding and lithography equipment for the MEMS, nanotechnology and semiconductor markets, has established the Heterogeneous Integration Competence Center, designed to assist customers in leveraging EVG's process solutions and expertise to enable new and enhanced products and applications.

These include solutions and applications for high-performance computing and data centers, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, medical and wearable devices, photonics and advanced sensors. The Heterogeneous Integration (HI) Competence Center combines EVG's world-class wafer bonding, thin-wafer handling, and lithography products and expertise, as well as pilot-line production facilities and services at its cleanroom facilities at EVG's headquarters in Austria, supported by EVG's worldwide network of process technology teams. Through the HI Competence Center, EVG aims to help customers to accelerate technology development, minimize risk, and develop differentiating technologies and products through heterogeneous integration and advanced packaging all while guaranteeing the highest IP protection standards that are required for working on pre-release products. "Heterogeneous integration fuels new packaging architectures and demands new manufacturing technologies to support greater system and design flexibility, as well as increased performance and lower system design costs," says Markus Wimplinger, corporate technology development & IP director of EV Group, in a press release. "EVG's new HI Competence Center provides an open access innovation incubator for our customers and partners across the microelectronics supply chain to collaborate while pooling our solutions and process technology resources to shorten development cycles and time to market for innovative devices and applications enabled by heterogeneous integration."