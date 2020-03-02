© pichetw dreamstime.com

SK Siltron completes acquisition of DuPont's SiC wafer division

Semiconductor wafer maker, SK Siltron, has completed the acquisition of DuPont's Silicon Carbide Wafer (SiC Wafer) unit. The acquisition was decided through a board meeting in September and closed on February 29.

The company sees the USD 450 million acquisition as a technology investment to meet the demand from consumers and governments for sustainable energy and environmental solutions. SK Siltron says it will continue to invest in related fields even after the acquisition, which is expected to increase SiC wafers' production and create additional jobs in the U.S. The primary site for the business is in Auburn, Michigan, about 120 miles north of Detroit. Demand for power semiconductors is rapidly increasing as automakers are scrambling to enter the electric vehicle market and telecommunication companies are expanding ultra-fast 5G networks. Through this acquisition, SK Siltron, based in Gumi, South Korea, is expected to maximise its R&D and production capabilities and synergy between its current major businesses, while securing new growth engines by entering rapidly expanding areas.