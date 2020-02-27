© tsmc

TSMC to hire thousands of new employees in 2020

The contract semiconductor manufacturer is reportedly planning to hire more than 4’000 new employees over the course of the year as it plans to develop high-end processes.

TSMC is optimistic in regards to global demand and is aiming to take pole position by developing new manufacturing processes. In order to achieve this the semiconductor manufacturing giant is looking to add more than 4’000 new employees, the company has reportedly already listed several openings at a recruitment site, which is run by the Ministry of Labor’s Workforce Development Agency. The company is also approaching several universities to expand its workforce, according to a report from the Taipei Times. The positions that the company is looking to fill range from fields such as electrical engineering, optoelectronics, machinery, physics, production materials, chemicals, finances, management, human resources and labor relations, the report continues. TSMC is planning so launch mass production using 5-nanometer process technology in the first half of this year; and 3-nanometer processes technology is currently planned to start commercial production in 2022.