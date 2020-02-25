© globalfoundries

GlobalFoundries & GlobalWafers sign MoU to increase capacity

GlobalFoundries (GF) and GlobalWafers Co., Ltd. (GWC), have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop a long-term supply agreement for 300mm silicon-on-insulator (SOI) wafers.

GWC is one of the world’s biggest manufacturers of 200mm SOI wafers, and has a long and ongoing relationship with GF for supplying 200mm SOI wafers. GWC also manufactures 300mm SOI wafers, and under the anticipated supply agreement, GWC and GF will collaborate closely to significantly expand GWC’s 300mm SOI wafer manufacturing capacity. GF intends to use the resulting additional supply of 300mm SOI wafers to meet the growing demand for its industry-leading RF SOI technologies, which are optimised to deliver a low power, high performance, and easy-to-integrate solution for current and next-generation mobile and 5G applications. “Mobile, wireless, and 5G represent a significant opportunity for GlobalFoundries, and our vital RF technology is featured in more than 85 percent of smartphones on the market today,” said Bami Bastani, senior vice president for mobile and wireless infrastructure at GF, in a press release. “We are pleased to collaborate with GlobalWafers, and look forward to working with them to develop and qualify an additional supply of 300mm SOI wafers to integrate into our manufacturing processes and help meet the growing demand for our RF SOI solutions.” “Given our market position, it is in our best interest – and the best interest of our clients – to build out and diversify the supply chain for 300mm SOI wafers,” said Tom Weber, senior vice president and chief procurement officer at GF. “GlobalWafers is the right partner for us to make this happen.”