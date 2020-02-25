© globalfoundries Business | February 25, 2020
GlobalFoundries & GlobalWafers sign MoU to increase capacity
GlobalFoundries (GF) and GlobalWafers Co., Ltd. (GWC), have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop a long-term supply agreement for 300mm silicon-on-insulator (SOI) wafers.
GWC is one of the world’s biggest manufacturers of 200mm SOI wafers, and has a long and ongoing relationship with GF for supplying 200mm SOI wafers. GWC also manufactures 300mm SOI wafers, and under the anticipated supply agreement, GWC and GF will collaborate closely to significantly expand GWC’s 300mm SOI wafer manufacturing capacity. GF intends to use the resulting additional supply of 300mm SOI wafers to meet the growing demand for its industry-leading RF SOI technologies, which are optimised to deliver a low power, high performance, and easy-to-integrate solution for current and next-generation mobile and 5G applications. “Mobile, wireless, and 5G represent a significant opportunity for GlobalFoundries, and our vital RF technology is featured in more than 85 percent of smartphones on the market today,” said Bami Bastani, senior vice president for mobile and wireless infrastructure at GF, in a press release. “We are pleased to collaborate with GlobalWafers, and look forward to working with them to develop and qualify an additional supply of 300mm SOI wafers to integrate into our manufacturing processes and help meet the growing demand for our RF SOI solutions.” “Given our market position, it is in our best interest – and the best interest of our clients – to build out and diversify the supply chain for 300mm SOI wafers,” said Tom Weber, senior vice president and chief procurement officer at GF. “GlobalWafers is the right partner for us to make this happen.”
Nichicon inks new sales partnership with ICEL Nichicon (America) Corporation has entered into a new partnership with Italian film capacitor manufacturer, ICEL. Nichicon will represent ICEL through sales and marketing efforts in the Americas.
Significant decline in sales in the German component distribution German component distribution shrinks by 20% in the fourth quarter of 2019, says the FBDi e.V.
Samsung starts mass production at new EUV manufacturing line Samsung Electronics’ new semiconductor fabrication line in Hwaseong, Korea, has begun mass production.
Avery Dennison invests in new factory in Brazil Avery Dennison is gearing up for future growth of RFID technology. Just months after signing a deal to acquire Smartrac's transponder division, the company announces the location of its next RFID manufacturing facility, its first in Brazil and fifth in the world.
ST and TSMC team up on Gallium Nitride-based products STMicroelectronics and TSMC are collaborating to accelerate the development of Gallium Nitride (GaN) process technology and the supply of both discrete and integrated GaN devices to market.
WD to sell ActiveScale business to Quantum Western Digital Technologies, Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its ActiveScale business to Quantum Corp., under which Western Digital's full line of ActiveScale products will be sold.
Maxim accelerates in Europe with $25M investment in Ireland Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. is opening a new design centre in Dublin, Ireland. The design centre will focus on product development and conducting R&D in the areas of analog semiconductor design.
Workers to stay home as SK Hynix trainee had contact with virus patient 800 workers of the South Korean chipmaker has quarantined themselves – as a preventive measure – in order to keep the spread of the Coronavirus at bay.
Dialog Semiconductor to acquire Adesto Technologies Dialog Semiconductor has signed a definitive agreement to acquire all outstanding shares of Adesto Technologies Corporation.
Renesas and Panthronics team up on wireless charging and IoT solutions Renesas and Panthronics AG, a fabless semiconductor company specialising in high performance wireless products, are collaborating to bring solutions to the consumer, industrial, and Internet of Things (IoT) markets.
Murata completes new production facility in Malaysia Murata Electronics (Malaysia) Sdn.Bhd. (Perak, Malaysia), a production subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., recently completed construction of a production facility that was started in October 2018.
AKKA is now a majority owner of Data Respons Following the closing of the voluntary offer period, AKKA holds 72.89% of Data Respons’ share capital.
Sequans and Avnet sign global distribution deal Sequans Communications S.A. and Avnet have entered into a distribution agreement whereby Avnet will promote and sell Sequans’ IoT chips and modules and will exclusively promote and sell Monarch Go, an LTE-M/NB-IoT modem component designed for and certified by Verizon.
Synopsys completes acquisition of certain IP assets from INVECAS Synopsys, Inc. has completed its acquisition of certain IP assets from INVECAS. This acquisition broadens Synopsys' DesignWare Logic Library, Embedded Memory, General Purpose I/O, Analog, and Interface IP portfolio.
Qualcomm: Coronavirus may impact phone industry Chip maker Qualcomm Inc has issued a statement that the coronavirus outbreak in China poses a potential threat to the mobile phone industry.
South Korean supplier to set up manufacturing in Hungary Soulbrain, a South Korean materials company supplying chemicals used in semiconductors, displays and battery cells, is establishing its first European unit in Tatabánya in Hungary.
Seven major chip acquisitions valued at USD 1bn or more Semiconductor merger and acquisition activity strengthened in 2019 after pulling back in the two previous years from historic high levels of M&A agreements in 2015 and 2016.
Jenoptik is expecting further growth in 2020 Despite difficult economic conditions, Jenoptik continued to grow in 2019.
ams reports record results for full year 2019 Austrian sensor manufacturer ams reports that its revenues for 2019 was up 32% year-on-year, and fourth quarter revenues exceeded expectations with strong adjusted operating profitability.
Xperi enters into a patent and technology license deal with SK hynix Xperi Corporation has entered into a new patent and technology license agreement with semiconductor manufacturer SK hynix.
Communications equipment makers want high power outputs and small solution footprints Many communications systems are powered via a 48 V backplane. This voltage is normally stepped down to a lower intermediate bus voltage, typically to either 12 V, 5 V, or even lower, in order to power the racks of boards within the system.