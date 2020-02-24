© begemot 30 dreamstime.com Business | February 24, 2020
Significant decline in sales in the German component distribution
German component distribution shrinks by 20% in the fourth quarter of 2019, says the FBDi e.V.
In the fourth quarter of 2019, the German distribution of electronic components has experienced the sharpest decline in orders and sales for years, reflecting the economic situation in the market as a whole. Sales of the distribution companies organised in the Fachverband Bauelemente-Distribution (FBDi e.V.) fell by 20% to EUR 696 million. Orders decreased by 25% to EUR 651 million. The book-to-bill rate improved slightly to 0.93. The product segments developed almost in unison. Semiconductor sales shrank by 20.8% to EUR 495 million, passive components declined by 20% to EUR 84 million, and electromechanics slipped by 17.7% to EUR 74 million. Power supplies fell by 16.3%, displays by 16.6%, sensors by 14.5%, and assemblies and systems by 9.8%. The market distribution remained almost the same: semiconductors 71%, passives 12%, electromechanics 11%, with the remainder coming to 6%. The situation looked relatively moderate for 2019 as a whole: Total distribution sales fell "only" by 7.2% (to EUR 3.34 billion), while orders fell by 25% to just under EUR 3 billion. "What is surprising in the fourth quarter is not the decline itself, but the rather high -20%. It may be reassuring that the year as a whole remained within expectations - or even slightly above them, but this did not exactly create positive dynamics for the outlook of 2020. What makes it even more difficult is the outbreak of the corona virus in China and the potential impact on the supply chain. Selective shortages of electronic products and raw materials cannot be ruled out," says FBDi executive chairman Georg Steinberger. The restart of production in China will certainly have a major impact on further development, which Steinberger believes will continue to shift towards March in various product segments: "The health and safety of people in China and elsewhere is an absolute priority, so it's important to provide the greatest possible support for those affected. As far as the supply chain is concerned, our recommendation would be to talk, plan and not panic." According to Steinberger, there is not much new to report on the economic climate in Germany: "Although the PMI (Production & Manufacturing Index of IHS Markit) improved from its historic low of 41.7 points to 45.3 in January, it is still far from an optimistic outlook and is well below the European average. Germany is the pessimism world champion." As far as the components industry and distribution are concerned, the FBDi still expects a positive 2020 and a further upswing in 2021: "We believe that the innovative power of the industry can help to overcome the current social paralysis. The necessary course-setting, whether for the climate or for the modernization/digitization of society, is becoming more urgent than ever, otherwise we will not only miss our self-imposed targets, but also fail to achieve our technological leadership".
Nichicon inks new sales partnership with ICEL Nichicon (America) Corporation has entered into a new partnership with Italian film capacitor manufacturer, ICEL. Nichicon will represent ICEL through sales and marketing efforts in the Americas.
Samsung starts mass production at new EUV manufacturing line Samsung Electronics’ new semiconductor fabrication line in Hwaseong, Korea, has begun mass production.
Avery Dennison invests in new factory in Brazil Avery Dennison is gearing up for future growth of RFID technology. Just months after signing a deal to acquire Smartrac's transponder division, the company announces the location of its next RFID manufacturing facility, its first in Brazil and fifth in the world.
ST and TSMC team up on Gallium Nitride-based products STMicroelectronics and TSMC are collaborating to accelerate the development of Gallium Nitride (GaN) process technology and the supply of both discrete and integrated GaN devices to market.
WD to sell ActiveScale business to Quantum Western Digital Technologies, Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its ActiveScale business to Quantum Corp., under which Western Digital's full line of ActiveScale products will be sold.
Maxim accelerates in Europe with $25M investment in Ireland Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. is opening a new design centre in Dublin, Ireland. The design centre will focus on product development and conducting R&D in the areas of analog semiconductor design.
Workers to stay home as SK Hynix trainee had contact with virus patient 800 workers of the South Korean chipmaker has quarantined themselves – as a preventive measure – in order to keep the spread of the Coronavirus at bay.
Dialog Semiconductor to acquire Adesto Technologies Dialog Semiconductor has signed a definitive agreement to acquire all outstanding shares of Adesto Technologies Corporation.
Renesas and Panthronics team up on wireless charging and IoT solutions Renesas and Panthronics AG, a fabless semiconductor company specialising in high performance wireless products, are collaborating to bring solutions to the consumer, industrial, and Internet of Things (IoT) markets.
Murata completes new production facility in Malaysia Murata Electronics (Malaysia) Sdn.Bhd. (Perak, Malaysia), a production subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., recently completed construction of a production facility that was started in October 2018.
AKKA is now a majority owner of Data Respons Following the closing of the voluntary offer period, AKKA holds 72.89% of Data Respons’ share capital.
Sequans and Avnet sign global distribution deal Sequans Communications S.A. and Avnet have entered into a distribution agreement whereby Avnet will promote and sell Sequans’ IoT chips and modules and will exclusively promote and sell Monarch Go, an LTE-M/NB-IoT modem component designed for and certified by Verizon.
Synopsys completes acquisition of certain IP assets from INVECAS Synopsys, Inc. has completed its acquisition of certain IP assets from INVECAS. This acquisition broadens Synopsys' DesignWare Logic Library, Embedded Memory, General Purpose I/O, Analog, and Interface IP portfolio.
Qualcomm: Coronavirus may impact phone industry Chip maker Qualcomm Inc has issued a statement that the coronavirus outbreak in China poses a potential threat to the mobile phone industry.
South Korean supplier to set up manufacturing in Hungary Soulbrain, a South Korean materials company supplying chemicals used in semiconductors, displays and battery cells, is establishing its first European unit in Tatabánya in Hungary.
Seven major chip acquisitions valued at USD 1bn or more Semiconductor merger and acquisition activity strengthened in 2019 after pulling back in the two previous years from historic high levels of M&A agreements in 2015 and 2016.
Jenoptik is expecting further growth in 2020 Despite difficult economic conditions, Jenoptik continued to grow in 2019.
ams reports record results for full year 2019 Austrian sensor manufacturer ams reports that its revenues for 2019 was up 32% year-on-year, and fourth quarter revenues exceeded expectations with strong adjusted operating profitability.
Xperi enters into a patent and technology license deal with SK hynix Xperi Corporation has entered into a new patent and technology license agreement with semiconductor manufacturer SK hynix.
Communications equipment makers want high power outputs and small solution footprints Many communications systems are powered via a 48 V backplane. This voltage is normally stepped down to a lower intermediate bus voltage, typically to either 12 V, 5 V, or even lower, in order to power the racks of boards within the system.
Pennsylvania's AMETEK acquires IntelliPower AMETEK Inc. has purchased IntelliPower, designer and manufacturer of high-reliability external battery packs and power conditioners and distribution units for defense and industrial applications.