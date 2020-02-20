© maxim integrated - for illustrative purposes Business | February 20, 2020
Maxim accelerates in Europe with $25M investment in Ireland
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. is opening a new design centre in Dublin, Ireland. The design centre will focus on product development and conducting R&D in the areas of analog semiconductor design.
To make this vision a reality, the company will recruit a team of mixed-signal and analog design engineers at this facility. The USD 25 million investment will be primarily geared towards recruiting talent, equipment and building costs, as well as research and development. Located on the south side of Dublin, this is Maxim’s seventh design center located in Europe, according to a press release. “With this new facility, we plan to reinvent the way we develop technology and push innovation even further, giving our customers the products they need to succeed,” says David Dwelley, chief technology officer at Maxim Integrated.
ST and TSMC team up on Gallium Nitride-based products STMicroelectronics and TSMC are collaborating to accelerate the development of Gallium Nitride (GaN) process technology and the supply of both discrete and integrated GaN devices to market.
WD to sell ActiveScale business to Quantum Western Digital Technologies, Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its ActiveScale business to Quantum Corp., under which Western Digital's full line of ActiveScale products will be sold.
Workers to stay home as SK Hynix trainee had contact with virus patient 800 workers of the South Korean chipmaker has quarantined themselves – as a preventive measure – in order to keep the spread of the Coronavirus at bay.
Dialog Semiconductor to acquire Adesto Technologies Dialog Semiconductor has signed a definitive agreement to acquire all outstanding shares of Adesto Technologies Corporation.
Renesas and Panthronics team up on wireless charging and IoT solutions Renesas and Panthronics AG, a fabless semiconductor company specialising in high performance wireless products, are collaborating to bring solutions to the consumer, industrial, and Internet of Things (IoT) markets.
Murata completes new production facility in Malaysia Murata Electronics (Malaysia) Sdn.Bhd. (Perak, Malaysia), a production subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., recently completed construction of a production facility that was started in October 2018.
AKKA is now a majority owner of Data Respons Following the closing of the voluntary offer period, AKKA holds 72.89% of Data Respons’ share capital.
Sequans and Avnet sign global distribution deal Sequans Communications S.A. and Avnet have entered into a distribution agreement whereby Avnet will promote and sell Sequans’ IoT chips and modules and will exclusively promote and sell Monarch Go, an LTE-M/NB-IoT modem component designed for and certified by Verizon.
Synopsys completes acquisition of certain IP assets from INVECAS Synopsys, Inc. has completed its acquisition of certain IP assets from INVECAS. This acquisition broadens Synopsys' DesignWare Logic Library, Embedded Memory, General Purpose I/O, Analog, and Interface IP portfolio.
Qualcomm: Coronavirus may impact phone industry Chip maker Qualcomm Inc has issued a statement that the coronavirus outbreak in China poses a potential threat to the mobile phone industry.
South Korean supplier to set up manufacturing in Hungary Soulbrain, a South Korean materials company supplying chemicals used in semiconductors, displays and battery cells, is establishing its first European unit in Tatabánya in Hungary.
Seven major chip acquisitions valued at USD 1bn or more Semiconductor merger and acquisition activity strengthened in 2019 after pulling back in the two previous years from historic high levels of M&A agreements in 2015 and 2016.
Jenoptik is expecting further growth in 2020 Despite difficult economic conditions, Jenoptik continued to grow in 2019.
ams reports record results for full year 2019 Austrian sensor manufacturer ams reports that its revenues for 2019 was up 32% year-on-year, and fourth quarter revenues exceeded expectations with strong adjusted operating profitability.
Xperi enters into a patent and technology license deal with SK hynix Xperi Corporation has entered into a new patent and technology license agreement with semiconductor manufacturer SK hynix.
Communications equipment makers want high power outputs and small solution footprints Many communications systems are powered via a 48 V backplane. This voltage is normally stepped down to a lower intermediate bus voltage, typically to either 12 V, 5 V, or even lower, in order to power the racks of boards within the system.
Pennsylvania’s AMETEK acquires IntelliPower AMETEK Inc. has purchased IntelliPower, designer and manufacturer of high-reliability external battery packs and power conditioners and distribution units for defense and industrial applications.
Nuvia unveils first NA office, new leadership Santa Clara-based silicon design start-up NUVIA Inc. has opened its first international office in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Murata completes new production building in Japan One of Murata’s manufacturing subsidiaries – Fukui Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. – has completed the construction of a new production building in Echizen City on the Fukui Prefecture, Japan.
Synapse opens two offshore semiconductor design centres Synapse Design has officially opened its newest semiconductor design centers: One in Ahmedabad, India and one in Penang, Malaysia. With the addition of these two design centers, the company now has eight offshore design centers (ODC).
Amtech receives order from power semiconductor customer in Asia Amtech Systems says that its subsidiary, Bruce Technologies, Inc., has received a significant new order for its full 300mm clustered HTR diffusion furnace from a top-tier global power semiconductor customer in Asia. The furnace is expected to ship in fiscal Q1 2021.
Osram starts the year with a strong first quarter After a challenging fiscal year 2019, Osram has made a robust start to fiscal 2020. On a comparable basis, revenue in the first quarter (ending December) grew slightly by 0.5% to EUR 873 million.Load more news