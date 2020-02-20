© SK Hynix

Workers to stay home as SK Hynix trainee had contact with virus patient

800 workers of the South Korean chipmaker has quarantined themselves – as a preventive measure – in order to keep the spread of the Coronavirus at bay.

The company has taken these actions after one of its trainees had close contact with an infected patient in the city of Daegu, which is the epicenter of an outbreak in South Korea, according to Reuters. The company says that its production in Icheon has not been affected. The 800 now under quarantine includes 280 trainees who have yet to start working on the actual production lines, and only make up a small part of the company’s 18’000 strong workforce, a spokes woman told Reuters. The company has now closed its training center in Icheon, southeast of Seoul.