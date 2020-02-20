© Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor to acquire Adesto Technologies

Dialog Semiconductor has signed a definitive agreement to acquire all outstanding shares of Adesto Technologies Corporation.

Dialog will acquire Adesto for USD 12.55 per share in cash, or for approximately USD 500 million enterprise value. Dialog expects annual cost synergies of approximately USD 20 million within the first calendar year of close across the combined company. Dialog also anticipates considerable additional revenue synergies given the complementary nature of the product portfolios and technology. Adesto expects to report FY 2019 revenue of approximately USD 118 million and continued revenue growth is anticipated over the next few years. The transaction is subject to certain regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, including the approval of Adesto's stockholders, and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2020.