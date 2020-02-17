© otnaydur dreamstime.com

Renesas and Panthronics team up on wireless charging and IoT solutions

Renesas and Panthronics AG, a fabless semiconductor company specialising in high performance wireless products, are collaborating to bring solutions to the consumer, industrial, and Internet of Things (IoT) markets.

Renesas is pairing its wireless charging ICs with Panthronics’ near-field communications (NFC) readers and controllers to accelerate adoption with a broader set of customers and applications. “We are thrilled to collaborate with Panthronics to deliver industry-leading wireless charging paired with NFC connectivity for the explosive IoT market,” said Dr. Amit Bavisi, Vice President of Engineering, IoT and Infrastructure Business Unit at Renesas. “We believe that our combined technical excellence and differentiated IP will allow us to design turn-key, smallest and highest performance wireless power solutions, which our customers crave for their next-generation IoT endpoint products.” “This collaboration enables Renesas’ broad range of customers and expansive partner ecosystem to directly benefit from our ground-breaking NFC solutions,” said Mark Dickson, CMO of Panthronics. “The combination of Panthronics disruptive NFC products delivering industry-best RF performance combines perfectly with Renesas’ best-in-class wireless charging technology to leap ahead of all product solutions available today.” Both companies are exploring further collaboration and integration opportunities with Panthronics NFC products and Renesas microcontrollers, microprocessors, analog, power, sensor and connectivity products.