© Data Respons

AKKA is now a majority owner of Data Respons

Following the closing of the voluntary offer period, AKKA holds 72.89% of Data Respons’ share capital.

With its absolute majority, AKKA says it will continue to invest in the development of its new portfolio of offers and the two companies will immediately start working together to implement the commercial and operational synergies. “This project is a true game changer in a data-driven world. From 2020, AKKA will benefit from a powerful half a billion euros-strong platform, enabling it to confidently achieve its CLEAR 2022 objectives, in particular generating 75% of its turnover in digital. The combination of our respective skills with a comprehensive portfolio within digital, software, connectivity, cloud and engineering solutions, will enable us to win larger contracts, namely in the Nordic and German markets,” says Mauro Ricci, Chairman and CEO of AKKA, in a press release. Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons adds: “We share the same values and passion for innovation and technology as AKKA and look forward to joining forces. This will surely generate greater value for our customers and at the same time be an outstanding opportunity for our fantastic employees, which is the heart, soul and most important asset of our company.”