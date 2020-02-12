TTI and Schurter sign EMEA distribution agreement

The agreement will extend the long-standing, successful cooperation in France to include the rest of Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

"We are delighted to now be able to offer SCHURTER high quality products to even more customers and combine our value propositions to provide the best service to our customers. We are looking forward to a successful launch and long term partnership", says Felix Corbett, Supplier Marketing Director at TTI Europe, in a press release. Laurent Brühl, Managing Director of SCHURTER S.A.S., adds: "TTI has proven to be a reliable and competent partner who has been able to clearly exceed its ambitious goals in the past years of successful cooperation. With TTI as an EMEA wide distributor we will be able to serve various markets even better in the future".