#9 is now Infineon’s planned purchase of Cypress Semiconductor for $9.4 billion

#12 is Nvidia’s $6.9 billion deal for interconnect and networking products supplier Mellanox

#18 is AMS’s pending $5.1 billion takeover of optoelectronics maker OSRAM

#36 is Intel’s $2.0 billion purchase of AI-chip developer Habana Labs in Israel

Tied for #38 is NXP’s acquisition of Marvell’s Wi-Fi Connectivity business for $1.8 billion

#45 is ON Semiconductor’s $1.1 billion purchase of Wi-Fi solutions supplier Quantenna Communications

#46 is now Apple’s $1.0 billion takeover of Intel’s smartphone modem business