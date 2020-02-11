© SK Hynix

Xperi enters into a patent and technology license deal with SK hynix

Xperi Corporation has entered into a new patent and technology license agreement with semiconductor manufacturer SK hynix.

The agreement includes access to Xperi’s portfolio of semiconductor intellectual property (IP) and a technology transfer of Invensas DBI Ultra 3D interconnect technology focused on next-generation memory. “We are delighted to announce the extension of our long-standing relationship with SK hynix, a world-renowned technology leader and manufacturer of memory solutions,” says Craig Mitchell, President of Invensas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi Corporation. “We are proud to partner with SK hynix to further develop and commercialize our DBI Ultra technology and look forward to a wide range of memory solutions that leverage the benefits of this revolutionary technology platform.” DBI Ultra is a patented die-to-wafer hybrid bonding 3D interconnect technology platform ushering in a new era of homogeneous and heterogeneous 3D integration. It allows the semiconductor industry to extend beyond Moore’s Law, providing unprecedented 2.5D and 3D integration flexibility. Among a wide range of applications, DBI Ultra makes it possible to manufacture 8-, 12- and even 16-high chip stacks while meeting the demanding packaging height and performance requirements for next generation, high-performance computing.