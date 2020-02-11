© janaka dharmasena dreamstime.com_technical Application Notes | February 11, 2020
Communications equipment makers want high power outputs and small solution footprints
Many communications systems are powered via a 48 V backplane. This voltage is normally stepped down to a lower intermediate bus voltage, typically to either 12 V, 5 V, or even lower, in order to power the racks of boards within the system.
However, most of the subcircuits or ICs on these boards are required to operate at voltages ranging from 3.x V down to as low as 0.5 V at currents ranging from tens of milliamps to hundreds of amps. As a result, point-of-load (PoL) dc-to-dc converters are necessary to step down from these higher bus voltages to the lower voltage necessitated by the subcircuits or ICs. As if this is not difficult enough by itself, these rails also have strict requirements for sequencing, voltage accuracy, margining, and supervision that also need to be considered. Since there can be hundreds of PoL voltage rails in communications equipment, system architects need a straightforward way to manage these rails with regards to their output voltage, sequencing, and maximum allowable current. Many of today’s deep submicron IC digital processors demand that their I/O voltage rise before their core voltage. Alternatively, many DSPs require their core voltage to be brought up before their I/O. Moreover, power-down sequencing is also necessary. Accordingly, system architects need an effortless way to make changes to optimize system performance and to store a specific configuration for each dc-to-dc converter in order to simplify the design effort. Moreover, most communications equipment manufacturers are being pushed to increase the data throughput rate and performance of their systems, as well as adding more functionality and features. At the same time, pressure is being applied to decrease the system’s overall power consumption. For example, a typical challenge is to reduce overall power consumption by rescheduling the work flow and moving jobs to underutilized servers, thereby enabling shutdown of other servers. To meet these demands, it is essential to know the power consumption of the end-user equipment. Thus, a properly designed digital power management system (DPSM) can provide the user with power consumption data, which in turn allows for smart energy management decisions to be made. A principal benefit of DPSM is reduced design cost and faster time to market. Complex multirail systems can be efficiently developed using a comprehensive development environment with an intuitive graphical user interface (GUI). Such systems also simplify in-circuit testing (ICT) and board debug by enabling changes via the GUI instead of soldering in white wire fixes. Another benefit is the potential to predict power system failures and enable preventive measures, thanks to the availability of real-time telemetry data. Perhaps most significantly, dc-to-dc converters with digital management functionality allow designers to develop green power systems that meet target performance (compute speed, data rate, etc.) with minimum energy usage at the point of load, board, rack, and even at the installation levels, which reduces infrastructure costs and the total cost of ownership over the life of the product. After all, the largest operating cost of a data center is the cost of the electricity used to power the cooling systems to keep the inside of the data center below its predefined optimum operating temperature. In addition, systems architects still need to have some relatively simple power converters to satisfy the various other power rails on their boards but have an ever-shrinking board area on which to place them. This is due, in part, to not being able to fit these converters on the underside of their circuit boards due to a 2 mm maximum component height restriction forced on them due to the multiple boards placed side-by-side in a rack mounted configuration. What they would really like to have is a complete power supply in a small form factor that does not exceed 2 mm when mounted onto a printed circuit board (PCB). Fortunately, such solutions do exist and will be discussed in more detail herein. Converter Solutions Analog Devices Power by Linear µModule regulators are complete system-in-package (SiP) solutions that minimize design time and solve the common problems of board space and power density issues routinely found in communications systems. These µModule products are complete power management solutions with integrated dc-to-dc controller, power transistors, input and output capacitors, compensation components, and inductors within compact, surface-mount BGA or LGA packages. Designing with Power by Linear µModule products can reduce the amount of time needed to complete the design process by as much as 50%, depending on the complexity of the design. This family of µModule regulators transfers the design burden of component selection, optimization, and layout from the designer to device, thereby shortening overall design time and system troubleshooting, as well as ultimately improving time to market. These µModule solutions integrate key components commonly used in discrete power, signal chain, and isolated designs within a compact, IC-like form factor. Supported by Power by Linear’s rigorous testing and high reliability processes, our µModule product portfolio simplifies the design and layout of power management and conversion designs. The product family embraces a wide range of applications including point-of-load regulators, battery chargers, DPSM products (PMBus digitally managed power supplies), isolated converters, battery chargers, and LED drivers. As highly integrated solutions with PCB Gerber files available for every device, these µModule power regulators address time and space constraints while delivering high efficiency and reliability. Furthermore, many of our newer products enable low EMI solutions that are compliant to EN 55022 Class B standards. This gives the system designer the confidence that the end system will meet the strict noise performance criteria needed to comply with the many noise immunity industry standards the end system must meet. Moreover, as design resources become stretched by increased system complexity and shortened design cycles, the focus falls on development of the key intellectual property of the system. This often means the power supply gets put to one side until late in the development cycle. With little time, and perhaps limited specialist power design resource, there is tremendous pressure to come up with a high efficiency solution with the smallest possible footprint, while utilizing the underside of the PCB as well for maximum space utilization. This is a key area where a µModule regulator can provide an ideal solution. The concept is complex on the inside, yet simple on the outside—the efficiency of a switching regulator and the design simplicity of a linear regulator. Careful design, PCB layout, and component selection are very important in the design of a switching regulator and many experienced designers have smelt the distinctive aroma of a burning circuit board in the early days of their career. When time is short or the power supply design expertise is limited, the readymade µModule regulator not only saves time and space but also reduces risk to the program.
Author: Tony Armstrong is the product marketing director for © Analog Devices’ Power by Linear product group. He is responsible for all aspects of power conversion and management products from their introduction through obsolescence.
Figure 1. LTM4622A can be mounted on the underside of a PCB.A recent example of an ultrathin µModule solution is the LTM4622. This is a dual 2.5 A or single two-phase 5 A output step-down power regulator in a 6.25 mm × 6.25 mm × 1.8 mm ultrathin LGA package. At nearly the height of a soldered down 1206 case size capacitor, its ultrathin height allows mounting on the topside of the board. The thin profile allows it to meet demanding height restrictions such as those required by PCIe and advanced mezzanine cards in embedded computing systems, as shown in Figure 1. Furthermore, the LTM4622A was recently released. A variant of the LTM4622, this A version has a higher output voltage of 1.5 V to 12 V, in lieu of the non-A version at 0.6 V to 5.5 V. This enables the system designer to have a broader output voltage range on the higher end if the end system needs it. In either case, the input voltage range is 3.6 V to 20 V. Power by Linear’s µModule dc-to-dc regulators also provide a straightforward way to deliver both high power and DPSM capability. Since many of the µModule regulators can be paralleled for high load current with precision current matching (within a nominal 1% of each other), they can mitigate the potential for hot spots. Moreover, only one of the µModule regulators needs to contain DPSM capability, since it can supply the complete digital interface even if the rest of the µModule devices in parallel do not have DPSM capability built-in.
Click to zoomFigure 2. A combination of one LTM4677 DPSM µModule device and three LTM4650 µModule regulators delivers 186 A at 1 V from a nominal 12 V input.With DPSM devices, a system designer can do many different things, including the following:
- Configure voltages, define complex on/off sequencing arrangements, define fault conditions such as OV and UV limits, and set important power supply parameters such as switching frequency, current limit, etc. over a digital communications bus.
- Over the same communication bus, one can readback important operating parameters such as input voltage and output voltage, input and output current, input and output power, and internal and external temperature, as well as, in some of our products, measure energy consumed.
- Individuals can implement very precise closed-loop margin testing of their designs, as well as trim power supply voltages to very precise levels.
- These devices have been designed to be autonomous. Once they are configured and input power is applied, they sequence up the power supplies, regulate very accurate voltages at the point of load, continuously supervise voltage and current while implementing the user configurable fault management scheme, and arm a nonvolatile fault recorder that stores information about the power system at the time of a detected fault.
- DPSM devices can be cascaded to build large power supply systems that are coherent. This is achieved with an interchip coordination bus that operates at wireline speeds.
- They include internal NVM for device configuration and fault logging capability.
- These devices contain I2C/PMBus communication ports and use an industry-standard PMBus command set to control and manage the power system.
- These PSM devices are all supported by a common LTpowerPlay GUI. LTpowerPlay is an engineering-level GUI that was developed with power system design and debug in mind, as well as remote customer support.
Author: Tony Armstrong is the product marketing director for © Analog Devices’ Power by Linear product group. He is responsible for all aspects of power conversion and management products from their introduction through obsolescence.
ams reports record results for full year 2019 Austrian sensor manufacturer ams reports that its revenues for 2019 was up 32% year-on-year, and fourth quarter revenues exceeded expectations with strong adjusted operating profitability.
Xperi enters into a patent and technology license deal with SK hynix Xperi Corporation has entered into a new patent and technology license agreement with semiconductor manufacturer SK hynix.
Communications equipment makers want high power outputs and small solution footprints Many communications systems are powered via a 48 V backplane. This voltage is normally stepped down to a lower intermediate bus voltage, typically to either 12 V, 5 V, or even lower, in order to power the racks of boards within the system.
Pennsylvania’s AMETEK acquires IntelliPower AMETEK Inc. has purchased IntelliPower, designer and manufacturer of high-reliability external battery packs and power conditioners and distribution units for defense and industrial applications.
Ad
Nuvia unveils first NA office, new leadership Santa Clara-based silicon design start-up NUVIA Inc. has opened its first international office in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Murata completes new production building in Japan One of Murata’s manufacturing subsidiaries – Fukui Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. – has completed the construction of a new production building in Echizen City on the Fukui Prefecture, Japan.
Synapse opens two offshore semiconductor design centres Synapse Design has officially opened its newest semiconductor design centers: One in Ahmedabad, India and one in Penang, Malaysia. With the addition of these two design centers, the company now has eight offshore design centers (ODC).
Amtech receives order from power semiconductor customer in Asia Amtech Systems says that its subsidiary, Bruce Technologies, Inc., has received a significant new order for its full 300mm clustered HTR diffusion furnace from a top-tier global power semiconductor customer in Asia. The furnace is expected to ship in fiscal Q1 2021.
Osram starts the year with a strong first quarter After a challenging fiscal year 2019, Osram has made a robust start to fiscal 2020. On a comparable basis, revenue in the first quarter (ending December) grew slightly by 0.5% to EUR 873 million.
Presto acquires DELTA Microelectronics business from FORCE Technology Presto Engineering, an outsourced operations provider to semiconductor and (IoT) device manufacturers, has acquired the DELTA Microelectronics business unit of FORCE Technology, the European provider of ASIC supply chain services.
Infineon: 'Our cost reduction measures are beginning to take effect' In the first three months of the 2020 fiscal year, Infineon's revenue decreased by 7% from EUR 2,062 million to EUR 1,916 million quarter-on-quarter.
Lam Research to expand global footprint Lam Research Corporation has selected Batu Kawan Industrial Park in Penang, Malaysia as the location for a new advanced technology production facility.
ON Semi looking to sell its manufacturing facility in Belgium ON Semiconductor says that it is exploring a sale of its manufacturing facility in Oudenaarde, Belgium.
TDK Ventures invests in electric air mobility company AutoFlightX TDK's subsidiary, TDK Ventures, has made an investment in eVTOL air-cargo and air-taxi company, AutoFlightX.
Microchip and Arrow collaborate on edge IoT security Microchip Technology and Arrow Electronics are teaming upp to simplify connectivity and security across industrial, smart building and energy markets.
Future Electronics signs global franchise agreement with EI Sensor Distributor Future Electronics says it has entered into a new worldwide franchise agreement with EI Sensor.
Xilinx to reduce global workforce by 7% The supplier of programmable logic devices has released its third quarter report for the fiscal year 2020, in which the company says it will initiate cost-saving measures across the company.
Murata's new Finnish manufacturing plant is ready for business Japanese electronic component manufacturer, Murata, has completed and inaugurated its new factory in Vantaa, Finland.
Nobuo Hayasaka takes the helm as President and CEO at Kioxia Kioxia Holdings Corporation has appointed Nobuo Hayasaka as President and CEO of Kioxia, effective immediately. Dr. Hayasaka has served as Acting President and CEO since July 12, 2019, during Former President and CEO Yasuo Naruke’s medical leave of absence.
Cooperation between Elmos and Fraunhofer Institute IMS comes to an end The cooperation between Elmos Semiconductor AG and Fraunhofer Institute for Microelectronic Circuits and Systems (IMS) in Duisburg will end on June 30, 2020 in accordance with the agreed contract period, despite Elmos wishes to continue.
Exxelia picks up Micropen Technologies Exxelia, a Paris-headquartered designer and manufacturer of high-rel passive components and sub-systems for extreme environments announced the completion of its late-2019 acquisition of Micropen Technologies Corporation.
Calif-based Pixelworks broadens footprint in China Video and display processing solutions provider Pixelworks Inc. has opened a new engineering center in Shenzen, China.
Jenoptik to acquire 100% of Spanish company Jenoptik is strengthening its position as a full-service provider of automated manufacturing solutions via the acquisition of Spanish company INTEROB. The contract was signed on January 25th and is expected to close in the coming weeks. The purchase price was slightly less than twice the revenue in 2019.Load more news