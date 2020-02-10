© Murata

Murata completes new production building in Japan

One of Murata’s manufacturing subsidiaries – Fukui Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. – has completed the construction of a new production building in Echizen City on the Fukui Prefecture, Japan.

The company acquired the land back in June 2018 and started preparing for construction straight away – actual construction of the six story building stated in September 2018. Construction has now been completed and the new production building will enable the company to build a system able to respond to the anticipated increase in demand for ceramic components over the medium- to long-term. The expected demand will primarily be driven by the increasing sophistication of electronic devices and the electrification of automobiles, says the company in a press release. The new building will provide Murata with an additional 54’144 square metre of floor space. The company invested JPY 29 billion (EUR 241 million) in just the construction of the new facility. Focus for the facility will be the development and manufacturing of ceramic-based electronic components, in other words; multilayer capacitors, noise-suppressing products and so on.