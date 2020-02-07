© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Synapse opens two offshore semiconductor design centres

Synapse Design has officially opened its newest semiconductor design centers: One in Ahmedabad, India and one in Penang, Malaysia. With the addition of these two design centers, the company now has eight offshore design centers (ODC).

“Our rapid growth and global expansion is excellent news for us, our clients and the communities where we base our ODCs. While our customers benefit from a large, diverse base of highly-trained, specialized engineers, the communities receive revenue to support their economic development and many of their residents will join our team enjoying exciting career opportunities,” says Satish Bagalkotkar, Synapse CEO and Co-founder, in a press release. The Synapse Design client base includes semiconductor and systems companies developing products, such as mobile devices, complex routers/switches, consumer products, storage, cloud, 5G, highly automated vehicles (HAV), AI, IoT and others. Founded in 2003, Synapse Design was launched to provide clients with one-stop design services and technical support for a broad range of products. The Company has structured its services and flexible engagement model to enable clients to achieve first-time success developing ASIC/SoC/IP products in the most efficient, reliable and cost-effective means possible. “There were many factors motivating our selection of Ahmedabad and Penang for new ODC sites including a well-established, public works infrastructure, a large pool of top engineering talent, access to a proven supply chain and proximity to many clients,” says Devesh Gautam, COO and Co-founder.