© Osram Business | February 07, 2020
Osram starts the year with a strong first quarter
After a challenging fiscal year 2019, Osram has made a robust start to fiscal 2020. On a comparable basis, revenue in the first quarter (ending December) grew slightly by 0.5% to EUR 873 million.
The adjusted EBITDA margin increased on a comparable basis by nearly two percentage points to 13.0%. The semiconductor business in particular showed a significant recovery in margins. Adjusted EBITDA climbed by more than 22% to EUR 114 million within a year. This development is due to the Osram performance programs, higher production volumes and positive effects from the change to IFRS 16 accounting standard. "The performance programs initiated at an early stage had a lasting effect in the first quarter," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG, in a press release. The important sales markets for Osram developed economically as expected from October to the end of December. It was therefore essential for Osram's management to take timely and consistent countermeasures. These steps are clearly reflected in the figures of the individual business segments. Revenue in the business segment Opto Semiconductors was roughly stable and amounted to EUR 359 million. The operating margin in the first quarter was in line with earlier figures. The segment achieved an adjusted EBITDA margin of 24.5%, compared with 19.5% in the prior-year quarter. In the segment Digital, revenues climbed by more than 2% to EUR 217 million within a one-year period. Adjusted EBITDA reached the break-even point following a loss of minus EUR 10 million in the previous year. In the segment Automotive, the economic situation remains uncertain. Revenue increased comparatively by 0.7% to EUR 480 million. Adjusted EBITDA was at the previous year's level of EUR 47 million. Considering the still uncertain economic outlook in the customer industries, the Osram Managing Board confirms its existing forecast for the current fiscal year: Revenue is expected to be between minus and plus 3% compared to the previous year. The adjusted EBITDA margin is estimated at 9% to 11%. Free cash flow is expected to be positive, potentially in the mid double-digit million range.
Synapse opens two offshore semiconductor design centres Synapse Design has officially opened its newest semiconductor design centers: One in Ahmedabad, India and one in Penang, Malaysia. With the addition of these two design centers, the company now has eight offshore design centers (ODC).
Amtech receives order from power semiconductor customer in Asia Amtech Systems says that its subsidiary, Bruce Technologies, Inc., has received a significant new order for its full 300mm clustered HTR diffusion furnace from a top-tier global power semiconductor customer in Asia. The furnace is expected to ship in fiscal Q1 2021.
Presto acquires DELTA Microelectronics business from FORCE Technology Presto Engineering, an outsourced operations provider to semiconductor and (IoT) device manufacturers, has acquired the DELTA Microelectronics business unit of FORCE Technology, the European provider of ASIC supply chain services.
Infineon: 'Our cost reduction measures are beginning to take effect' In the first three months of the 2020 fiscal year, Infineon's revenue decreased by 7% from EUR 2,062 million to EUR 1,916 million quarter-on-quarter.
Lam Research to expand global footprint Lam Research Corporation has selected Batu Kawan Industrial Park in Penang, Malaysia as the location for a new advanced technology production facility.
ON Semi looking to sell its manufacturing facility in Belgium ON Semiconductor says that it is exploring a sale of its manufacturing facility in Oudenaarde, Belgium.
TDK Ventures invests in electric air mobility company AutoFlightX TDK's subsidiary, TDK Ventures, has made an investment in eVTOL air-cargo and air-taxi company, AutoFlightX.
Microchip and Arrow collaborate on edge IoT security Microchip Technology and Arrow Electronics are teaming upp to simplify connectivity and security across industrial, smart building and energy markets.
Future Electronics signs global franchise agreement with EI Sensor Distributor Future Electronics says it has entered into a new worldwide franchise agreement with EI Sensor.
Xilinx to reduce global workforce by 7% The supplier of programmable logic devices has released its third quarter report for the fiscal year 2020, in which the company says it will initiate cost-saving measures across the company.
Murata's new Finnish manufacturing plant is ready for business Japanese electronic component manufacturer, Murata, has completed and inaugurated its new factory in Vantaa, Finland.
Nobuo Hayasaka takes the helm as President and CEO at Kioxia Kioxia Holdings Corporation has appointed Nobuo Hayasaka as President and CEO of Kioxia, effective immediately. Dr. Hayasaka has served as Acting President and CEO since July 12, 2019, during Former President and CEO Yasuo Naruke’s medical leave of absence.
Cooperation between Elmos and Fraunhofer Institute IMS comes to an end The cooperation between Elmos Semiconductor AG and Fraunhofer Institute for Microelectronic Circuits and Systems (IMS) in Duisburg will end on June 30, 2020 in accordance with the agreed contract period, despite Elmos wishes to continue.
Exxelia picks up Micropen Technologies Exxelia, a Paris-headquartered designer and manufacturer of high-rel passive components and sub-systems for extreme environments announced the completion of its late-2019 acquisition of Micropen Technologies Corporation.
Calif-based Pixelworks broadens footprint in China Video and display processing solutions provider Pixelworks Inc. has opened a new engineering center in Shenzen, China.
Jenoptik to acquire 100% of Spanish company Jenoptik is strengthening its position as a full-service provider of automated manufacturing solutions via the acquisition of Spanish company INTEROB. The contract was signed on January 25th and is expected to close in the coming weeks. The purchase price was slightly less than twice the revenue in 2019.
Broadcom to supply wireless components to Apple Certain subsidiaries of Broadcom have entered into two separate multi-year statement of work agreements with Apple Inc.
TowerJazz, Cadence, and KPI to open analog design lab TowerJazz, Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute (KPI), the national technical university of Ukraine, and Cadence Design Systems, are collaborating to open a new analog circuit design lab in Ukraine.
STMicro CEO: ‘We closed 2019 with a solid fourth quarter’ The semiconductor manufacturer reported 2019 fourth quarter new revenues of USD 2.75 billion, gross margin of 39.3%, operating margin of 16.7% and new income of USD 392 million.
Car supplier Harman plans to close German site The automotive supplier Harman apparently wants to stick to its plans and close the plant in Straubing (Germany). Between 625 and 700 jobs are affected.
Camtek receives orders for 34 systems from five manufacturers Camtek says it has received orders for 34 systems for 2D inspection of CMOS image sensors from five different manufacturers, of which 25 are from two customers.
Changes to Next Biometrics' management Next Biometrics' CFO, Knut Stålen, will step down from his position on the last day of February 2020. Knut Stålen has been with NEXT Biometrics since 2014.