© Presto Engineering Business | February 06, 2020
Presto acquires DELTA Microelectronics business from FORCE Technology
Presto Engineering, an outsourced operations provider to semiconductor and (IoT) device manufacturers, has acquired the DELTA Microelectronics business unit of FORCE Technology, the European provider of ASIC supply chain services.
With this acquisition, Presto adds ASIC design to its suite of services for the Industry 4.0, IoT, and autonomous driving market. “Europe is an epicenter for the development of smart manufacturing technology – Industry 4.0, IoT and the next generations of cars. This acquisition allows us to expand our business and provide industrial and semiconductor companies with a consolidated European partner that offers ASIC design, test, qualification and manufacturing expertise,” said Michel Villemain, CEO, Presto Engineering, in a press release. Villemain continues saying that Presto will leverage advanced European technology locally for all engineering and pre-production activities, which will result in faster time-to-market for its customers. “DELTA Microelectronics’ team will continue to provide the top-quality semiconductor services – from ASIC design to complete turnkey ASIC manufacturing operations – that our customers are accustomed to, and they will also benefit from a more flexible and comprehensive model focused exclusively on semiconductor applications,” says Juan Farré, CTO, FORCE Technology. The company retains the DELTA Microelectronics brand (“by Presto Engineering”) and will continue to operate the business from its Hørsholm, Denmark, and Hengoed, U.K., locations, with its existing teams. Per Ølund, DELTA Microelectronics’ general manager, will serve as executive vice president, ASIC, Presto Engineering.
Presto acquires DELTA Microelectronics business from FORCE Technology Presto Engineering, an outsourced operations provider to semiconductor and (IoT) device manufacturers, has acquired the DELTA Microelectronics business unit of FORCE Technology, the European provider of ASIC supply chain services.
Infineon: 'Our cost reduction measures are beginning to take effect' In the first three months of the 2020 fiscal year, Infineon's revenue decreased by 7% from EUR 2,062 million to EUR 1,916 million quarter-on-quarter.
Lam Research to expand global footprint Lam Research Corporation has selected Batu Kawan Industrial Park in Penang, Malaysia as the location for a new advanced technology production facility.
ON Semi looking to sell its manufacturing facility in Belgium ON Semiconductor says that it is exploring a sale of its manufacturing facility in Oudenaarde, Belgium.
Sponsored content by Mek (Marantz Electronics)3D AOI connectivity is exceptionally important, but what about inspection quality? 3D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems have become a critical component of production lines in electronics manufacturing Smart Factories as the hubs for quality control, giving valuable feedback to the production machines. But Smart Factories with AOI can only work if the AOI results are reliable…
TDK Ventures invests in electric air mobility company AutoFlightX TDK's subsidiary, TDK Ventures, has made an investment in eVTOL air-cargo and air-taxi company, AutoFlightX.
Microchip and Arrow collaborate on edge IoT security Microchip Technology and Arrow Electronics are teaming upp to simplify connectivity and security across industrial, smart building and energy markets.
Future Electronics signs global franchise agreement with EI Sensor Distributor Future Electronics says it has entered into a new worldwide franchise agreement with EI Sensor.
Xilinx to reduce global workforce by 7% The supplier of programmable logic devices has released its third quarter report for the fiscal year 2020, in which the company says it will initiate cost-saving measures across the company.
Murata's new Finnish manufacturing plant is ready for business Japanese electronic component manufacturer, Murata, has completed and inaugurated its new factory in Vantaa, Finland.
Nobuo Hayasaka takes the helm as President and CEO at Kioxia Kioxia Holdings Corporation has appointed Nobuo Hayasaka as President and CEO of Kioxia, effective immediately. Dr. Hayasaka has served as Acting President and CEO since July 12, 2019, during Former President and CEO Yasuo Naruke’s medical leave of absence.
Cooperation between Elmos and Fraunhofer Institute IMS comes to an end The cooperation between Elmos Semiconductor AG and Fraunhofer Institute for Microelectronic Circuits and Systems (IMS) in Duisburg will end on June 30, 2020 in accordance with the agreed contract period, despite Elmos wishes to continue.
Exxelia picks up Micropen Technologies Exxelia, a Paris-headquartered designer and manufacturer of high-rel passive components and sub-systems for extreme environments announced the completion of its late-2019 acquisition of Micropen Technologies Corporation.
Calif-based Pixelworks broadens footprint in China Video and display processing solutions provider Pixelworks Inc. has opened a new engineering center in Shenzen, China.
Jenoptik to acquire 100% of Spanish company Jenoptik is strengthening its position as a full-service provider of automated manufacturing solutions via the acquisition of Spanish company INTEROB. The contract was signed on January 25th and is expected to close in the coming weeks. The purchase price was slightly less than twice the revenue in 2019.
Broadcom to supply wireless components to Apple Certain subsidiaries of Broadcom have entered into two separate multi-year statement of work agreements with Apple Inc.
TowerJazz, Cadence, and KPI to open analog design lab TowerJazz, Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute (KPI), the national technical university of Ukraine, and Cadence Design Systems, are collaborating to open a new analog circuit design lab in Ukraine.
STMicro CEO: ‘We closed 2019 with a solid fourth quarter’ The semiconductor manufacturer reported 2019 fourth quarter new revenues of USD 2.75 billion, gross margin of 39.3%, operating margin of 16.7% and new income of USD 392 million.
Car supplier Harman plans to close German site The automotive supplier Harman apparently wants to stick to its plans and close the plant in Straubing (Germany). Between 625 and 700 jobs are affected.
Camtek receives orders for 34 systems from five manufacturers Camtek says it has received orders for 34 systems for 2D inspection of CMOS image sensors from five different manufacturers, of which 25 are from two customers.
Changes to Next Biometrics' management Next Biometrics' CFO, Knut Stålen, will step down from his position on the last day of February 2020. Knut Stålen has been with NEXT Biometrics since 2014.
Foxconn and Heraeus sign MoU Foxconn Technology Group and Heraeus have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for a strategic cooperation within the space of 5G.
BAE to pick up Collins Aerospace’s GPS business and Raytheon’s ATR business BAE Systems has reached definitive agreements for the proposed acquisitions of Collins Aerospace’s military Global Positioning System (GPS) business and Raytheon’s Airborne Tactical Radios (ATR) business.
JEOL Ltd. acquires Integrated Dynamic Electron Solutions JEOL Ltd. , manufacturer of semiconductor equipment and other industrial instruments and equipment, announced the acquisition of Integrated Dynamic Electron Solutions Inc. (IDES), an entrepreneurial venture specializing in technologies related to transmission electron microscopy (TEM).Load more news