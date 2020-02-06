© Presto Engineering

Presto acquires DELTA Microelectronics business from FORCE Technology

Presto Engineering, an outsourced operations provider to semiconductor and (IoT) device manufacturers, has acquired the DELTA Microelectronics business unit of FORCE Technology, the European provider of ASIC supply chain services.

With this acquisition, Presto adds ASIC design to its suite of services for the Industry 4.0, IoT, and autonomous driving market. “Europe is an epicenter for the development of smart manufacturing technology – Industry 4.0, IoT and the next generations of cars. This acquisition allows us to expand our business and provide industrial and semiconductor companies with a consolidated European partner that offers ASIC design, test, qualification and manufacturing expertise,” said Michel Villemain, CEO, Presto Engineering, in a press release. Villemain continues saying that Presto will leverage advanced European technology locally for all engineering and pre-production activities, which will result in faster time-to-market for its customers. “DELTA Microelectronics’ team will continue to provide the top-quality semiconductor services – from ASIC design to complete turnkey ASIC manufacturing operations – that our customers are accustomed to, and they will also benefit from a more flexible and comprehensive model focused exclusively on semiconductor applications,” says Juan Farré, CTO, FORCE Technology. The company retains the DELTA Microelectronics brand (“by Presto Engineering”) and will continue to operate the business from its Hørsholm, Denmark, and Hengoed, U.K., locations, with its existing teams. Per Ølund, DELTA Microelectronics’ general manager, will serve as executive vice president, ASIC, Presto Engineering.