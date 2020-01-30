© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com Components | January 30, 2020
Future Electronics signs global franchise agreement with EI Sensor
Distributor Future Electronics says it has entered into a new worldwide franchise agreement with EI Sensor.
EI Sensor products available thru Future Electronics include precision NTC thermistors, resistance temperature detectors (RTDs), as well as a selection of thermistor probes and RTD probes. EI Sensor offers both standard and custom designed sensors to meet exacting requirements in industries such as HVAC-R, Building Automation, Pool/Spa, Industrial Electronics and Medical/Healthcare. “We are very excited to partner globally with Future Electronics. Their long history and outstanding reputation in the electronics industry will play a key role in EI Sensor’s growth strategy moving forward.” says Rodney Magsanide, Vice President Sales, EI Sensor, in a press release. “We are very pleased to be adding EI Sensor Technologies to our most complete Passive line card in the industry. As the world’s leading Passive distributor, we are always striving to exceed our customers’ needs. With this new global partnership with EI Sensor Technologies, we are confident that we will continue delighting our customers worldwide with industry-leading manufacturers.” adds Jacques Hing, Corporate Vice President Marketing at Future Electronics.
Xilinx to reduce global workforce by 7% The supplier of programmable logic devices has released its third quarter report for the fiscal year 2020, in which the company says it will initiate cost-saving measures across the company.
Murata's new Finnish manufacturing plant is ready for business Japanese electronic component manufacturer, Murata, has completed and inaugurated its new factory in Vantaa, Finland.
Nobuo Hayasaka takes the helm as President and CEO at Kioxia Kioxia Holdings Corporation has appointed Nobuo Hayasaka as President and CEO of Kioxia, effective immediately. Dr. Hayasaka has served as Acting President and CEO since July 12, 2019, during Former President and CEO Yasuo Naruke’s medical leave of absence.
Cooperation between Elmos and Fraunhofer Institute IMS comes to an end The cooperation between Elmos Semiconductor AG and Fraunhofer Institute for Microelectronic Circuits and Systems (IMS) in Duisburg will end on June 30, 2020 in accordance with the agreed contract period, despite Elmos wishes to continue.
Exxelia picks up Micropen Technologies Exxelia, a Paris-headquartered designer and manufacturer of high-rel passive components and sub-systems for extreme environments announced the completion of its late-2019 acquisition of Micropen Technologies Corporation.
Calif-based Pixelworks broadens footprint in China Video and display processing solutions provider Pixelworks Inc. has opened a new engineering center in Shenzen, China.
Jenoptik to acquire 100% of Spanish company Jenoptik is strengthening its position as a full-service provider of automated manufacturing solutions via the acquisition of Spanish company INTEROB. The contract was signed on January 25th and is expected to close in the coming weeks. The purchase price was slightly less than twice the revenue in 2019.
Broadcom to supply wireless components to Apple Certain subsidiaries of Broadcom have entered into two separate multi-year statement of work agreements with Apple Inc.
TowerJazz, Cadence, and KPI to open analog design lab TowerJazz, Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute (KPI), the national technical university of Ukraine, and Cadence Design Systems, are collaborating to open a new analog circuit design lab in Ukraine.
STMicro CEO: ‘We closed 2019 with a solid fourth quarter’ The semiconductor manufacturer reported 2019 fourth quarter new revenues of USD 2.75 billion, gross margin of 39.3%, operating margin of 16.7% and new income of USD 392 million.
Car supplier Harman plans to close German site The automotive supplier Harman apparently wants to stick to its plans and close the plant in Straubing (Germany). Between 625 and 700 jobs are affected.
Camtek receives orders for 34 systems from five manufacturers Camtek says it has received orders for 34 systems for 2D inspection of CMOS image sensors from five different manufacturers, of which 25 are from two customers.
Changes to Next Biometrics' management Next Biometrics' CFO, Knut Stålen, will step down from his position on the last day of February 2020. Knut Stålen has been with NEXT Biometrics since 2014.
Foxconn and Heraeus sign MoU Foxconn Technology Group and Heraeus have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for a strategic cooperation within the space of 5G.
BAE to pick up Collins Aerospace’s GPS business and Raytheon’s ATR business BAE Systems has reached definitive agreements for the proposed acquisitions of Collins Aerospace’s military Global Positioning System (GPS) business and Raytheon’s Airborne Tactical Radios (ATR) business.
JEOL Ltd. acquires Integrated Dynamic Electron Solutions JEOL Ltd. , manufacturer of semiconductor equipment and other industrial instruments and equipment, announced the acquisition of Integrated Dynamic Electron Solutions Inc. (IDES), an entrepreneurial venture specializing in technologies related to transmission electron microscopy (TEM).
NEXT receives major order for Indian government program NEXT Biometrics has received an order for UIDAI and STQC certified fingerprint biometric readers in India with a value of USD 750,000.
Cadence completes acquisition of AWR from NI Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has completed the acquisition of AWR Corporation from National Instruments Corporation.
Fiat Chrysler and Foxconn plans EV joint venture A new competitor in the industry for electric vehicles are in the making.
Collins Aerospace inks multimillion-dollar space contract Collins Aerospace Systems has signed a contract with Lockheed Martin to provide critical subsystems to support production of NASA’s Orion spacecraft fleet for Artemis missions III through VIII.
Imagination Technologies expands with new European design centre Imagination Technologies has opened a new design centre in Timisoara, Romania. The centre will focus on IP designed for artificial intelligence (AI) and computer vision.
AKI Electronic becomes Schurter Electronics As part of the further integration into the Schurter Group, AKI Electronic spol. s r.o. changes its name to SCHURTER Electronics spol. s r.o.
From Bosch to Silicon Mobility - Kallenbach takes the helm Automotive semiconductor company, Silicon Mobility, has appointed former Robert Bosch GmbH executive Rainer Kallenbach as CEO of the company as of January 6, 2020. The current CEO Bruno Paucard will remain with the company as COO and on the Board of Directors.Load more news