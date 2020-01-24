© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Broadcom to supply wireless components to Apple

Certain subsidiaries of Broadcom have entered into two separate multi-year statement of work agreements with Apple Inc.

Both are for the supply of a range of specified high-performance wireless components and modules to Apple for use in its products, a SEC filling reads. These new agreements are in addition to the agreement between the Broadcom and Apple entered into on June 9, 2019, which remains in effect with respect to the supply of specified RF components and modules to the Cupertino company. The 2020 agreements, and the remaining portion of the 2019 agreement, apply to Apple products launched during the three and a half year period beginning in January 2020. Broadcom estimates that, based on past experience, and subject to the its ability to satisfy its applicable contractual obligations, the 2020 deal and the 2019 deal could, collectively, generate aggregate total future revenue of approximately USD 15 billion.