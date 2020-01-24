© nyul dreamstime.com

TowerJazz, Cadence, and KPI to open analog design lab

TowerJazz, Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute (KPI), the national technical university of Ukraine, and Cadence Design Systems, are collaborating to open a new analog circuit design lab in Ukraine.

The lab and corresponding program was formed to provide designers and high-level engineering students with access to tools and expertise in IC design. The lab, at the KPI University, is equipped with hardware and software design tools, providing an up-to-date setting for analog circuit designers. The collaboration between the three parties sets the grounds for the next generation of analog electrical engineering experts to perfect their skills. “We are very excited to announce the availability of this exclusive program to our students. Our collaboration with TowerJazz and Cadence allows us to enhance our academic portfolio in analog design techniques.” says Mykhaylo Zgurovsky, Rector of the National Technical University of Ukraine ‘Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute’, in a press release. “We believe this activity will cultivate a profound VLSI community in Ukraine. The hardware and software of this lab will enable our higher degree students and teachers to obtain Cadence certificates in the modern analog design system.” “We are very excited to announce our distinctive collaboration with KPI and Cadence and to be setting new grounds for design expertise. Enabling access to our state-of-the-art design enablement kits, along with Cadence leading software tools and the KPI team of experts, we can effectively train a new generation of analog designers,” adds Ori Galzur, Vice President of VLSI Design Center and Design Enablement, TowerJazz. “By becoming familiar with TowerJazz’s analog PDK and process, program graduates can potentially have a gateway to joining our dedicated and experienced worldwide design enablement team.”