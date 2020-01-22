© IG METALL

Car supplier Harman plans to close German site

The automotive supplier Harman apparently wants to stick to its plans and close the plant in Straubing (Germany). Between 625 and 700 jobs are affected.

Production is to be relocated to Hungary, even though the company ‘is in the black’, German union IG Metall states. The union also states that it will not accept the plans. IG Metall district manager Johann Horn condemns the company’s move saying: “IG Metall, the works council and the employees will not accept the closure plan without a fight”. The wage commission of the Bavarian metal and electrical industry says Harman ‘wants to close the Straubing plant without need, but out of pure greed for profit’. The plans will see the production be relocated to cheaper locations. “We charge the company to work with the IG Metall as well as the works council to develop alternatives for the location and the employees on site”, the statement continues. ‘Talks with politicians would not change the closure plans, the company said. Still, they appreciate the offer to talk to each other’, a company spokeswoman for Harman told Bayerischer Rundfunk. Reasons for the closure have previously stated why it is impossible to continue production at the Straubing site. Harman justifies the closure plans with the increasing cost pressure in the supplier industry as well as with declines in sales, new technologies and increasing automation.