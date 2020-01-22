© next biometrics

Changes to Next Biometrics' management

Next Biometrics' CFO, Knut Stålen, will step down from his position on the last day of February 2020. Knut Stålen has been with NEXT Biometrics since 2014.

The process of appointing a new CFO is already underway, in the meantime NEXT’s Director of Finance, Eirik Underthun, will serve as interim CFO until a permanent appointment has been made, a press release reads. The company also says that Håkan Persson will join the management team as NEXT’s new Head of Sales and Strategy from 1 February 2020. He was previously the CEO of Precise Biometrics AB during its successful transformation as a global biometric software-and solutions company and has previously held senior positions at IBM, Scalado and Telelogic. “We are very pleased to have an experienced biometric executive like Håkan joining NEXT. His global industry knowledge and track record from business transformation will strengthen our ability to commercialize our solutions and drive growth,” says Peter Heuman, the CEO of NEXT. “NEXT holds a leading market position based on its unique thermal technology which has been confirmed with recent announcements. I am very excited to contribute to accelerating NEXT’s growth and be part of the new leadership and strategic vision for the company,” adds Håkan Persson.