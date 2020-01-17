© Next Biometrics

NEXT receives major order for Indian government program

NEXT Biometrics has received an order for UIDAI and STQC certified fingerprint biometric readers in India with a value of USD 750,000.

The customer has provided a 20% upfront payment and the first readers are already in transit to the customer. In 2019, NEXT established local presence in India and commenced a slow ramp-up of shipments. The company expects that in 2020 demand will be increasing and NEXT is expcting to receive additional orders from both existing and new customers. “We are very pleased that the work put in over the past months have resulted in the successful nomination for this project,” says Alain Faburel, NEXT Biometrics Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, in a press release. “We see increased deployment of Aadhaar programs and solutions and we are gaining further traction in this market.” The fingerprint readers are due for delivery at the beginning of 2020.