© Lockheed Martin

Collins Aerospace inks multimillion-dollar space contract

Collins Aerospace Systems has signed a contract with Lockheed Martin to provide critical subsystems to support production of NASA’s Orion spacecraft fleet for Artemis missions III through VIII.

Valued at $320 million, the systems being provided by Collins Aerospace will play an important role in enabling NASA’s goal of boots on the Moon by 2024, as well as establishing a sustained presence on and around the Moon to prepare for missions to Mars, a press release states. The key subsystems for Orion to be provided by Collins Aerospace include environmental control and life support systems, active thermal control systems, power management and distribution hardware, and waste management systems. “We’ve been providing life-sustaining solutions for space for 50 years, and we’re proud to be working with Lockheed Martin and NASA to enable decades of future exploration to the Moon, Mars and beyond,” said Kevin Raftery, vice president and general manager, ISR and Space Solutions for Collins Aerospace. Work for the systems being provided for Orion will be performed at Collins Aerospace facilities in Connecticut, Texas, Illinois, and California.