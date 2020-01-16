© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com Business | January 16, 2020
Imagination Technologies expands with new European design centre
Imagination Technologies has opened a new design centre in Timisoara, Romania. The centre will focus on IP designed for artificial intelligence (AI) and computer vision.
The company says in a press release that the team initially will focus on software and test activities, expanding in the future to areas such as system architecture and design. The new site will complement the capabilities of Imagination’s existing engineering teams located around the world in the UK, Australia, India, Poland and Sweden. Imagination intends to open further engineering centres in 2020. It is headed up by Horea Pop, General Manager Romania and Director of AI Software Engineering, with an initial team of over 20 engineers. Horea has aggressive targets to grow the team in the coming years. “Romania is fast becoming a world-class technology hub. With its extensive pool of well-educated engineering talent, a strong history of academic computer research, and strong links to the automotive software market; it’s the ideal location for Imagination’s latest European site. We’re very pleased to have Horea and the team on board and are excited about the future innovations and opportunities they will bring to Imagination,” says Ron Black, CEO, Imagination Technologies, inte the press release. Horea Pop, General Manager Romania and Director of AI Software Engineering, Imagination Technologies, says; “I’m thrilled for our team to join Imagination at such an exciting time for the company. AI is a major part of how software development is shaping the future. Both the team and I are eager to add to Imagination’s IP and deliver industry leading technology at such a crucial moment in the development and deployment of AI.”
Collins Aerospace inks multimillion-dollar space contract Collins Aerospace Systems has signed a contract with Lockheed Martin to provide critical subsystems to support production of NASA’s Orion spacecraft fleet for Artemis missions III through VIII.
AKI Electronic becomes Schurter Electronics As part of the further integration into the Schurter Group, AKI Electronic spol. s r.o. changes its name to SCHURTER Electronics spol. s r.o.
From Bosch to Silicon Mobility - Kallenbach takes the helm Automotive semiconductor company, Silicon Mobility, has appointed former Robert Bosch GmbH executive Rainer Kallenbach as CEO of the company as of January 6, 2020. The current CEO Bruno Paucard will remain with the company as COO and on the Board of Directors.
NEXT Biometrics reorganises - reduces headcount NEXT Biometrics says it is executing a program to optimise the organisation and cost base with its strategic priorities and market opportunities; which also translates to layoffs
LPKF delivers laser system to semiconductor industry customer In December, LPKF delivered – for the first time – a highly automated version of its LIDE system for integration into a semiconductor fab to an unnamed semiconductor manufacturers.
ROHM company SiCrystal & STMicro ink wafer supply deal ROHM and STMicroelectronics have signed a multi-year silicon carbide (SiC) wafers supply agreement with SiCrystal, a ROHM group company having a top share of SiC wafers in Europe.
Cadence expands collaboration with Broadcom Cadence Design Systems says it has expanded its collaboration with Broadcom Inc. for the creation of semiconductor solutions targeting next-generation networking, broadband, enterprise storage, wireless and industrial applications.
Marvell expands R&D footprint in India Marvell has announced the addition of its new facility in Bangalore, part of Marvell India Private Limited, the company’s second largest research and development (R&D) effort spanning three sites – Bangalore, Pune and Hyderabad.
imec spin-off raises €4,5 million in funding MICLEDI Microdisplays, the latest spin-off of imec, has raised EUR 4,5 million seed capital from imec.xpand, with participation of PMV and FIDIMEC.
Synopsys to acquire certain IP assets of INVECAS The acquisition broadens the company’s IP portfolio and adds a team of experienced R&D engineers to the company’s development department.
Fire at Kioxia's Yokkaichi NAND fab A fire broke out at Kioxia’s Yokkaichi plant – a joint venture facility owned by Kioxia and Western Digital – in Japan on January 7.
New Hella electronics JV starts production in China The joint venture HELLA BHAP Electronics has started production. The company was founded in 2018 by HELLA and BHAP, one of the largest automotive suppliers in China.
European backing for Prodrive's growth plans The European Investment Bank is providing a EUR 50 million loan to Dutch technology company Prodrive Technologies.
Murata acquires 3DHaptics company Murata Manufacturing and MIRAISENS, which offers haptic solutions technology using 3DHaptics technology, have signed an agreement for MIRAISENS to become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing.
Diodes updates on Lite-On acquisition Since the initial announcement of the acquisition back in August, 2019, all customary closing conditions have been met, including approval by the Lite-On shareholders. In conjunction, Diodes has been working through the final process of securing the required regulatory approvals in both Taiwan and China.
Grant helps Diodes to grow in Greenock Semiconductor manufacturer Diodes Incorporated has received a GBP 13.7 million funding package from Scottish Enterprise towards a GBP 47 million project enabling its future growth in Greenock, Scotland.
Murata starts construction on new production building Okayama Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Setouchi, Okayama Prefecture), started construction on a new production building in December 2019.
Dätwyler to sell its distribution companies Distrelec and Nedis Asset management group, Aurelius, is acquiring Distrelec and Nedis businesses from Swiss Dätwyler Group.
Teledyne acquires OakGate Technology Teledyne Technologies Incorporated's subsidiary, Teledyne LeCroy, Inc., has acquired OakGate Technology, Inc. Based in Loomis, California, OakGate provides software and hardware designed to test electronic data storage devices from development through manufacturing and end-use applications.Load more news