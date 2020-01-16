© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

Imagination Technologies expands with new European design centre

Imagination Technologies has opened a new design centre in Timisoara, Romania. The centre will focus on IP designed for artificial intelligence (AI) and computer vision.

The company says in a press release that the team initially will focus on software and test activities, expanding in the future to areas such as system architecture and design. The new site will complement the capabilities of Imagination’s existing engineering teams located around the world in the UK, Australia, India, Poland and Sweden. Imagination intends to open further engineering centres in 2020. It is headed up by Horea Pop, General Manager Romania and Director of AI Software Engineering, with an initial team of over 20 engineers. Horea has aggressive targets to grow the team in the coming years. “Romania is fast becoming a world-class technology hub. With its extensive pool of well-educated engineering talent, a strong history of academic computer research, and strong links to the automotive software market; it’s the ideal location for Imagination’s latest European site. We’re very pleased to have Horea and the team on board and are excited about the future innovations and opportunities they will bring to Imagination,” says Ron Black, CEO, Imagination Technologies, inte the press release. Horea Pop, General Manager Romania and Director of AI Software Engineering, Imagination Technologies, says; “I’m thrilled for our team to join Imagination at such an exciting time for the company. AI is a major part of how software development is shaping the future. Both the team and I are eager to add to Imagination’s IP and deliver industry leading technology at such a crucial moment in the development and deployment of AI.”