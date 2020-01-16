© Schurter Electronics

AKI Electronic becomes Schurter Electronics

As part of the further integration into the Schurter Group, AKI Electronic spol. s r.o. changes its name to SCHURTER Electronics spol. s r.o.

Following the acquisition of AKI Electronic by Schurter Group in 2017, AKI Electronic has changed its name to Schurther Electronics spor, s r.o, effective January 1 this year, a press release states. AKI Electronic solutions has since the acquisition been managed by Schurter’s Input Systems division, which develops and produces HMI solutions. ”As part of Schurter, customers can now use the full range of services within the SCHURTER Group - from individual components such as switches/push-buttons, connectors, fuses and EMC filters to complete box-build systems with touch screens, displays, EMS services and electronics for the most demanding markets in industry and medical technology,” the company says in the press release.