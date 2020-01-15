© Silicon Mobility

From Bosch to Silicon Mobility - Kallenbach takes the helm

Automotive semiconductor company, Silicon Mobility, has appointed former Robert Bosch GmbH executive Rainer Kallenbach as CEO of the company as of January 6, 2020. The current CEO Bruno Paucard will remain with the company as COO and on the Board of Directors.

“Under Rainer’s leadership, Silicon Mobility is poised for its next stage of development towards global, large-scale industrialization and the mass-volume application of its products. With this change, it was important to strengthen the team by adding a highly experienced person with a huge automotive background, Rainer has the background, experience, and enthusiasm to take the company forward,” says Bruno Paucard, COO of Silicon Mobility, in a press release. Rainer brings more than 30 years of experience in the automotive industry, with a proven personal track record for developing and marketing innovations in automotive electronics hardware, software, and systems. Across his extensive experience with Robert Bosch GmbH, he was President of the Connected Mobility Solutions division, CEO of Bosch Software Innovations, Executive Vice President of the Information Systems sector, Executive Vice President Sales and Engineering for the Automotive Electronics division, and Vice President of ASSET GmbH. “Over the years, I have been successful, leading both global multi-billion-dollar organizations as well as smaller “startup type” companies in the automotive industry. More importantly, I bring all my energy, ambition, values, and personal excitement to Silicon Mobility’s great team and products,” says Rainer. “Based on our superior technology to minimize losses in energy converters and inverters,, Silicon Mobility is poised to become a global leader in the development of integrated control solutions for advanced Electric Drives used in mobile applications; not only 4-wheel passenger cars, buses, and trucks, but all future electrified mobility.”