© Next Biometrics Business | January 15, 2020
NEXT Biometrics reorganises - reduces headcount
NEXT Biometrics says it is executing a program to optimise the organisation and cost base with its strategic priorities and market opportunities; which also translates to layoffs
The company says in a press release that focus has been a streamlined operating model, reduced cost and enabling revenue growth. These measures are expected to result in a 20% reduction in headcount with NEXT having approximately 65 full-time employees following the restructuring. NEXT also says that it will scale down other operating expenses, which are not related to near-term revenue generation or critical development activities. “We are committed to creating shareholder value through growth, by becoming more customer centric and selectively investing in market-leading products,” said Peter Heuman, the CEO of NEXT. “We focus on capturing current market opportunities for our biometric solutions, while at the same time seeking to optimize our organization and cost base to extend the financial runway enabling execution of our long-term plans”. The measures were largely implemented in the fourth quarter of 2019 and are expected to yield annual cost saving of minimum NOK 20 million (about EUR 2 million) with full effect from the first quarter of 2020.
From Bosch to Silicon Mobility - Kallenbach takes the helm Automotive semiconductor company, Silicon Mobility, has appointed former Robert Bosch GmbH executive Rainer Kallenbach as CEO of the company as of January 6, 2020. The current CEO Bruno Paucard will remain with the company as COO and on the Board of Directors.
LPKF delivers laser system to semiconductor industry customer In December, LPKF delivered – for the first time – a highly automated version of its LIDE system for integration into a semiconductor fab to an unnamed semiconductor manufacturers.
ROHM company SiCrystal & STMicro ink wafer supply deal ROHM and STMicroelectronics have signed a multi-year silicon carbide (SiC) wafers supply agreement with SiCrystal, a ROHM group company having a top share of SiC wafers in Europe.
Cadence expands collaboration with Broadcom Cadence Design Systems says it has expanded its collaboration with Broadcom Inc. for the creation of semiconductor solutions targeting next-generation networking, broadband, enterprise storage, wireless and industrial applications.
Marvell expands R&D footprint in India Marvell has announced the addition of its new facility in Bangalore, part of Marvell India Private Limited, the company’s second largest research and development (R&D) effort spanning three sites – Bangalore, Pune and Hyderabad.
imec spin-off raises €4,5 million in funding MICLEDI Microdisplays, the latest spin-off of imec, has raised EUR 4,5 million seed capital from imec.xpand, with participation of PMV and FIDIMEC.
Synopsys to acquire certain IP assets of INVECAS The acquisition broadens the company’s IP portfolio and adds a team of experienced R&D engineers to the company’s development department.
Fire at Kioxia's Yokkaichi NAND fab A fire broke out at Kioxia’s Yokkaichi plant – a joint venture facility owned by Kioxia and Western Digital – in Japan on January 7.
New Hella electronics JV starts production in China The joint venture HELLA BHAP Electronics has started production. The company was founded in 2018 by HELLA and BHAP, one of the largest automotive suppliers in China.
European backing for Prodrive's growth plans The European Investment Bank is providing a EUR 50 million loan to Dutch technology company Prodrive Technologies.
Murata acquires 3DHaptics company Murata Manufacturing and MIRAISENS, which offers haptic solutions technology using 3DHaptics technology, have signed an agreement for MIRAISENS to become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing.
Diodes updates on Lite-On acquisition Since the initial announcement of the acquisition back in August, 2019, all customary closing conditions have been met, including approval by the Lite-On shareholders. In conjunction, Diodes has been working through the final process of securing the required regulatory approvals in both Taiwan and China.
Grant helps Diodes to grow in Greenock Semiconductor manufacturer Diodes Incorporated has received a GBP 13.7 million funding package from Scottish Enterprise towards a GBP 47 million project enabling its future growth in Greenock, Scotland.
Murata starts construction on new production building Okayama Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Setouchi, Okayama Prefecture), started construction on a new production building in December 2019.
Dätwyler to sell its distribution companies Distrelec and Nedis Asset management group, Aurelius, is acquiring Distrelec and Nedis businesses from Swiss Dätwyler Group.
Teledyne acquires OakGate Technology Teledyne Technologies Incorporated's subsidiary, Teledyne LeCroy, Inc., has acquired OakGate Technology, Inc. Based in Loomis, California, OakGate provides software and hardware designed to test electronic data storage devices from development through manufacturing and end-use applications.
JCET to acquire Analog Devices Singaporean test facility JCET Group Co., Ltd (JCET) has entered into a strategic business agreement with Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) in which JCET will acquire ADI's test facility in Singapore.
Mitsubishi and NTT new investors for HERE Technologies Mitsubishi Corp. and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. (NTT) of Japan are to jointly acquire a 30% ownership stake in HERE Technologies.
1Q/20 Graphics DRAM price sees sharp upturn Server DRAM prices are expected to lead the uptrend in 1Q20 DRAM prices because the supply has been constrained by unstable yield rates of 1Xnm processes.Load more news