NEXT Biometrics reorganises - reduces headcount

NEXT Biometrics says it is executing a program to optimise the organisation and cost base with its strategic priorities and market opportunities; which also translates to layoffs

The company says in a press release that focus has been a streamlined operating model, reduced cost and enabling revenue growth. These measures are expected to result in a 20% reduction in headcount with NEXT having approximately 65 full-time employees following the restructuring. NEXT also says that it will scale down other operating expenses, which are not related to near-term revenue generation or critical development activities. “We are committed to creating shareholder value through growth, by becoming more customer centric and selectively investing in market-leading products,” said Peter Heuman, the CEO of NEXT. “We focus on capturing current market opportunities for our biometric solutions, while at the same time seeking to optimize our organization and cost base to extend the financial runway enabling execution of our long-term plans”. The measures were largely implemented in the fourth quarter of 2019 and are expected to yield annual cost saving of minimum NOK 20 million (about EUR 2 million) with full effect from the first quarter of 2020.