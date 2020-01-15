© LPKF

LPKF delivers laser system to semiconductor industry customer

In December, LPKF delivered – for the first time – a highly automated version of its LIDE system for integration into a semiconductor fab to an unnamed semiconductor manufacturers.

Following a qualification phase expected to last several months, the customer is planning to use this LIDE system to process glass wafers for microchip production. "For us, this order represents an important milestone in establishing LPKF as a tool supplier for the semiconductor industry, and in particular for the volume production of semiconductor components made of thin glass", says CEO Goetz M. Bendele, in a press release. "With our LIDE technology, we enable our customers to leverage the advantages of glass as a material, as well as the resulting competitive advantage." LPKF's LIDE technology (Laser Induced Deep Etching) enables customers to process thin glass quickly, precisely and without any damage such as micro cracks. The original stability of the glass is fully retained. In Garbsen, LPKF has recently begun construction of the LPKF Glass Foundry, a clean room fabrication facility for in-house production of microstructure glass components. From here, the company will soon begin supplying high-precision glass components.