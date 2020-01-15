© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

ROHM company SiCrystal & STMicro ink wafer supply deal

ROHM and STMicroelectronics have signed a multi-year silicon carbide (SiC) wafers supply agreement with SiCrystal, a ROHM group company having a top share of SiC wafers in Europe.

The agreement governs the supply of over USD 120 million of advanced 150mm silicon carbide wafers by SiCrystal to STMicroelectronics during this period of demand ramp-up for silicon carbide power devices. “This additional long-term SiC substrate supply agreement comes on top of the external capacity we have already secured and the internal capacity we are ramping. It will enable ST to increase the volume and balance of the wafers we will need to meet the strong demand ramp-up from customers for automotive and industrial programs over the next years”, says Jean-Marc Chery, President and CEO of STMicroelectronics, in a press release. “SiCrystal is a group company of ROHM, a leading company of SiC, and has been manufacturing SiC wafers for many years. We are very pleased to enter into this supply agreement with our longstanding customer ST. We will continue to support our partner to expand silicon carbide business by ramping up wafer quantities continuously and by providing reliable quality at all times”, says Dr. Robert Eckstein, President and CEO of SiCrystal, a ROHM group company. The adoption of power solutions with SiCs is accelerating in both the automotive and industrial markets. With this agreement, the two companies will contribute to the widespread use of SiC in these markets.